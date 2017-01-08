Obama ends presidency dropping 24,287 bombs on Syria and Iraq. Ron Paul condemns Obama the warmonger

Obama may go down in history as the greatest warmonger US president.

Ron Paul took to Facebook to give his “exit interview” assessment of the Barack Obama 8 year presidency.

Obama’s foreign policy track record is full of bombs, bombs, and more bombs…a fact not lost on Ron Paul:

Barack Obama started with a Nobel Peace Prize and is ending his presidency with the Pentagon’s Distinguished Public Service Medal. Sounds about right for a president who bombed 7 nations and became the first in U.S. history to be at war every single day of his eight year administration. So how many bombs did Obama drop in 2016 alone?

Zerohedge examines Obama’s transformation from Nobel Peace Prize winner, to Pentagon Medal winner…

Seven years after being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” despite having been in office for less than one year and having pretty much no actual, tangible foreign diplomacy accomplishments at the time, President Obama will depart the White House having dropped 26,171 bombs on foreign countries around the world in 2016, 3,027 more than 2015. According to an analysis of Defense Department data from the Council on Foreign Relations, a non-partisan think tank, the majority of Obama’s 2016 bombs were dropped on Syria and Iraq. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, a country President Obama vowed U.S. troops would evacuate completely by the end of his Presidency, was also bombed over 1,300 times, a 40% increase over 2015.

The bomb dropping stats for Mr. Obama are staggering. Via McClatchy DC…

The U.S. dropped 79 percent of the anti-Islamic State group coalition bombs in Syria and Iraq, totaling 24,287. That figure, along with others analyzed by CFR, is likely lower than the actual number dropped because one airstrike can involved multiple bombs. Obama did authorize a troop surge in Afghanistan — a conflict he pledged to end during his campaign — where the U.S. dropped 1,337 bombs in 2016. There are currently 8,400 U.S. troops left in the country, more than Obama initially wanted to keep there at the end of his term. The U.S. only dropped 947 bombs in Afghanistan in 2015. The U.S. also dropped more bombs in Libya in 2016 than it did in 2015. Nearly 500 bombs were dropped in the North African country that has essentially been ungoverned since the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. He was captured and killed during the Libyan Civil War, kicked off by the Arab Spring protests that also began the Syrian conflict.

Zerohedge sums up Obama’s 2016 bomb dropping year in this simple table: