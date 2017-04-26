Obama cashes in with $400,000 payday for a speech to Wall Street bankers

Any doubt Obama was a crony, Wall Street, globalist puppet?

Obama is being rewarded for his eight years of faithful service to the bankers on Wall Street and the warmongers in the Military Industrial Complex.

BBC reports…

Former US President Barack Obama is being criticised for reportedly agreeing a $400,000 (£310,000) fee for a speech to a Wall Street bank.

The 44th president has accepted an offer to speak at a healthcare conference hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald in September, US media report.

The deal comes less than 100 days after Mr Obama left office.

In 2009, he told CBS: “I did not run for office to be helping out a bunch of fat cat bankers on Wall Street.”

Mr Obama has reportedly agreed to be a keynote speaker at an event hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald LP, an investment bank that lost more than two-thirds of its staff in the attack on the World Trade Center on 11 September 2001.

The fee is nearly twice the $225,000 that Hillary Clinton received for three speeches to Goldman Sachs in 2015.