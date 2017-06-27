Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch could get 5-10 years in prison for “misconduct in office”

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch could be jailed for up to ten years if found guilty of misconduct.

Fox News senior judicial analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano, believes that the Senate’s investigation into whether former Attorney General Loretta Lynch intervened in the Hillary Clinton email investigation, could result in a prison sentence for AG Lynch of 5-10 years.

Judge Napolitano notes that if emails exist between former AG Lynch and former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz that improperly discuss the Hillary Clinton email investigation, then the Obama attorney general could be charged with “misconduct in office,” a felony carrying five to ten years in jail

The Fox Business contributor stated…