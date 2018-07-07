Connect with us

Novichok – A Tory Prescription

Another alleged UK novichok poisoning incident is red meat for the Russophobic Western press, so-called experts enlisted to serve them, and supportive media pundits – virtually always going along with the official narrative no matter how outlandish or unlawful.
Two UK citizens were found unconscious in Amesbury, England, allegedly exposed to the same deadly novichok nerve agent as the Skripals last March.

Like the Skripal case, the UK leadership and the Western media jumped on the incident, suggesting Russian responsibility. Novichok is virtually code for alleged Kremlin involvement.

Angela Merkel strikes migrant deal, averts disaster for now (Video)

Merkel averts political collapse with a last minute deal on migration into Germany. The Duran – News in Review – Episode 47.
The German coalition government has been salvaged and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has once again averted political collapse with a deal on migration.

Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a last minute compromise with interior minister, and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer over immigration into Europe and ultimately Germany.

Merkel’s other coalition partners in the government, the SPD have to agree on the deal.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris analyze Angela Merkel’s fragile position as Chancellor of Germany and de facto leader of the European Union.

Merkel may have bought some valuable time to remain in power, but the migrant issue plaguing Europe is far from resolved, and it’s now not a matter of if Merkel will leave as German Chancellor, but when.

A political crisis was avoided Monday evening when Seehofer dropped his threat to resign after hours of talks with Merkel. The leader of the CSU, the Bavarian sister party of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said the two leaders had agreed on how to prevent illegal immigration between Germany and Austria.

The deal’s details, reported by Deutsche Welle, involves a “new border regime” that will prevent asylum seekers entering Germany whose “asylum procedures are the responsibility of other EU nations.” It also requires transit centers for migrants at the border. It was also reported that in cases where such agreements cannot be reached, they would nevertheless be rejected “on the basis of an agreement with the Republic of Austria.”

However, Austria said Tuesday that it was prepared to take measures for the protection of its own southern borders if the German coalition deal goes into force, Reuters reported. Austria’s statement did not go into any more detail but has piqued curiosity given that it borders Italy and Slovenia to the south.

The CSU partners Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in a governing coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD). If Seehofer had resigned it would have put Merkel in a difficult position and raised the possibility of another election, just months after the last one in September.

The deal is not yet finalized however, with the CDU and CSU meeting with their junior coalition partner on Tuesday, the Social Democrats, which has to agree to the arrangement.

Merkel said the pair had “reached a good compromise” after days of difficult negotiations. Seehofer said, meanwhile, that the agreement was “sustainable” and matched his “convictions,” and had allowed him to stay as head of the Interior Ministry.

Trump on stage CRUSHES critics who say he should not meet with Putin (Video)

Trump is 100% correct when he says he and Putin “might even end up having a good relationship.” They should strive for better relations.
US President Trump was in Montana on Thursday rallying his base before his upcoming summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16th.

Trump blasted those in the DC swamp and on mainstream media news who are highly critical of his decision to meet with Putin, saying that “it’s a good thing” to have good relations with all nations, including Russia, and that Putin himself is “fine.”

Expect the “Russian stooge” and “puppet of Putin” hysteria from globalist, neo-liberal idiots to hit code level 12 anytime now.

Check out the video and see not only how Trump is approaching his meeting with Putin as a good thing (with no fear of the Mueller “Russiagate” hoax)…but judging by the cheers from the massive crowd, Trump exposes how little the average American cares for the “evil Russia” lies, opting for dialogue and better relations with Russia.

The July 16 meeting, between the two leaders is the first time they will sit down together that won’t be taking place on the sidelines of any other event, like a G20 summit.

Trump debunked the fake news narrative that he is  “angry” at NATO and cozying up to Russia in some kind of act of spite towards the outdated, bloated security alliance, that America funds. Trump insisted that it’s completely normal to seek mutually beneficial relations with all countries, and he is 100% correct.

Trump told the cheering crowd in Great Falls…

“I am meeting with President Putin next week and getting along — let me tell you, getting along with Russia and getting along with China and getting along with other countries is a good thing. It’s not a bad thing. It’s a good thing.”

POTUS also dismissed the notion that the meeting with Putin will hurt US interests due to his purported diplomatic ineptitude. Trump may speak in simple terms, but he has clearly shown (as with his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un) that he understands geo-political issues quite well.

“Well, Putin is highly prepared. And Trump, will he be prepared for the meeting? Trust me, we’ll do just fine.”

Trump slammed the DC swamp creatures and their mainstream media mouthpieces as “bad people” that are spreading “fake news.”

In what will be seen as the greatest of all sins in today’s Russophobic America, Trump said that he and Putin “might even end up having a good relationship.”

“But they’re going ‘will President Trump be prepared? You know, President Putin is KGB.’ And this and that. You know what? Putin’s fine.”

Trump has been taking heat for his planned summit with Putin, with Democrats presenting it as the ultimate proof of his collusion with the Kremlin, despite the fact that the ongoing investigation led by FBI Special Council Robert Mueller has uncovered no trace of that.

Trump has been branded “traitor-in-chief” on Twitter for agreeing to meet the Russian leader, and his visit has been called an “unconditional surrender” to his supposed puppet-master.

Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton, who recently returned from a visit to Moscow, was forced to address the allegations, saying that claims that “a meeting between President Trump and President Putin would somehow prove some nexus between Trump campaign and the Kremlin” is “complete nonsense.”

Trump is not the only one who has come under fire but also a group of Republican Senators who arrived in Russia for preparatory talks. Democratic party supporters have argued that their visit, which extended to July 4, also amounts to treason, as they “chose” to spend Independence Day in Russia.

Watch Trey Gowdy UNLOAD on Clinton-shill Adam Schiff (VIDEO)

Representive Gowdy refuses to tolerate Democrat offensive against the justification for his own investigation into political gaming in the FBI
Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina), unloaded on his Democrat counterpart California Representative Adam Schiff on Thursday. He essentially called the Democrat congressman a liar and a fraud, stating multiple scenarios in which this appears to be the case.

Representative Gowdy blasting session was on Fox News’ “Hannity”, a special edition program that was not actually hosted by the program’s namesake. Instead, the fill-in host Jason Chaffetz pointed out that FBI Agent Peter Strzok might not comply with a subpoena to testify before a public round of questioning before the House Judiciary Committee early next week. In a link to a CNN-hosted interview with Mr. Strzok’s attorney Aitan Goelman, Mr. Goelman maintained that to testify before this committee would be to testify before “a chance for Republican members of the House to preen and posture before their most radical conspiracy-minded constituents.”

This was the setup for the question that Mr. Chaffetz asked, noting that further, Democrat Representative Schiff referred to Rep. Gowdy as “one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse”, in reference to the Hillary Clinton / FBI email / collusion / bias scandal. In an exchange with CNN host Wolf Blitzer, Mr. Schiff had this to say:

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA).: Sadly here, we have all too many members of Congress willing to prostrate themselves before the executive and give him anything he wants.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN Host: You want to name names which members of Congress are in this cult-like group that you — that you’re suggesting?

SCHIFF: Well, you know, the four horsemen of this apocalypse have been Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy, Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan. They have been leading the charge basically to require the Justice Department to give them materials that can be leaked or fed or misrepresented like the infamous Nunes memorandum in the service of the President.

This and other similar interviews on CNN have been used by Mr. Schiff to paint a picture of President Trump as an extremely viable suspect in some nefarious wrongdoing, with the greatest emphasis being on RussiaGate, but the overall feel being that President Trump is an absolute crook and criminal.

To give credit to the consistency of this attack, it is presented in a very calm, “reasonable” sounding way, and it is certainly by no accident that a great number of Americans believe this narrative enough to be easily stirred up by activist forces on that side of the debate, as we have seen in recent events such as the immigration protests and riots.

However, Mr. Gowdy was having none of it:

Gowdy said under the leadership of Adam Schiff you would never know anything about Peter Strzok, the people who funded the infamous Trump dossier, Hillary Clinton’s involvement in the Benghazi disaster, and more.

“Let me tell you this about Adam,” Gowdy began. “Adam’s had a terrible last couple of years. He wanted to be the attorney general under Hillary Clinton and no one in the country worked harder to protect her than Adam Schiff.”

“He wanted to be the head of the CIA. He wanted to run for California and the run for Senate and the People’s Republic of California, but he couldn’t win either of those seats. So, now, now, he wants to be the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Speaking of the apocalypse, Adam Schiff wants to be the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee,” he said.

“If you ever have — I don’t know — a couple of three months with nothing else to do, I want you to go back, Jason, and think of all the things you would not know if you had taken Adam Schiff’s advice. You wouldn’t know the whole — the spontaneous reaction to a video was a hoax in Libya. You would never have read the first Chris Stevens email. You wouldn’t know that Hillary Clinton had this unique email arrangement with herself because Adam Schiff did everything in his power to keep you from finding out,” Gowdy continued.

“You wouldn’t know about the dossier. You wouldn’t know who funded it. You wouldn’t know it was used in a court proceeding. You wouldn’t know about Strzok and Page. In fact, you wouldn’t even be having the show tonight. You wouldn’t be having the show about Strzok and Page if Adam Schiff had had his way.

So, look, if they secede from the Union and President Maxine Waters wants to make him the attorney general in California, more power to him. Otherwise, I don’t think anybody on my side of the aisle gives much of a damn what Adam Schiff thinks,” Gowdy finished.

But he actually was not finished. Representative Gowdy spoke further, noting that Special Agent Peter Strzok, an ardent anti-Trump person whose bias has now been revealed through the investigation headed by Devon Nunes, was involved in three of the most politically critical investigations in recent times. The FBI, said Rep. Gowdy, has tried to portray itself with an “above the political fray” image, however the recent House investigation revealed a radically different truth.

“He was on the Clinton probe, and then in July, not only was he on the Russia probe pre-Mueller. He was the lead agent on the Russia probe pre-Mueller. So, in July of 2016, we just got through Jim Comey with that unprecedented press conference and three weeks later, he’s working on Donald Trump’s campaign in the Russia probe. I think that group was then transposed over on to the Russia probe, and then many of them were transposed to the Mueller probe. I would give Mueller credit for this. The moment he found out about these texts, he got rid of Peter Strzok,” Gowdy explained the timeline.

“So he never should have been on any of these three probes,” the chairman said. “If the animus was enough to kick him up when you found it, the animus should have been enough to kick him off when he said it, which was early in 2016. Completely the wrong person. The FBI’s reputation. Look, there are lots and lots of fantastic FBI agents, 99.9 percent of them. But to pick this person, and not just him, Lisa Page, and other people heretofore not identified FBI agents. Do you remember when Jim Comey, I think you were in the committee when Jim Comey said the FBI didn’t give a hoot about politics.”

“Go read these texts. They gave a lot more than a hoot about who is going to be the Democrat nominee and whether Donald Trump would win,” Gowdy concluded.

Trending