Not Trump and not Kim Jong-un. The man with the biggest nukes is Putin [Chart]

Yesterday US President Donald Trump fired off a tweet against North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un, claiming to have a “more powerful” nuclear weapons launcher.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump was responding to what Kim Jong Un said in a New Year’s Day speech… that he had a nuclear launch button at his desk, and that the international community would have to accept North Korea’s status as a nuclear-armed nation as a “reality.”

Unfortunately for both men, and lucky for the world, it is Russian President Vladimir Putin that has his finger on the button of largest arsenal of nuclear weapons.

