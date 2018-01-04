Not Trump and not Kim Jong-un. The man with the biggest nukes is Putin [Chart]

Yesterday US President Donald Trump fired off a tweet against North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un, claiming to have a “more powerful” nuclear weapons launcher.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
Trump was responding to what Kim Jong Un said in a New Year’s Day speech… that he had a nuclear launch button at his desk, and that the international community would have to accept North Korea’s status as a nuclear-armed nation as a “reality.”
Unfortunately for both men, and lucky for the world, it is Russian President Vladimir Putin that has his finger on the button of largest arsenal of nuclear weapons.
You will find more statistics at Statista
Currently, there are an estimated 14,555 nuclear warheads in the hands of just nine countries.
Statista’s Martin Armstrong points out that at the top of the list, as compiled by the Federation Of American Scientists (FAS), are of course Russia and the U.S. With a combined arsenal of over 13,000, this particular hangover from the Cold War is still plain to see.
Up to now the two have been undergoing programs of disarmament – of this 13,400, over 5,000 are officially retired and awaiting dismantlement.
In Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s Day speech, he claimed that North Korea’s nuclear forces are now “completed”, stating that the nuclear launch button is always within his reach.
The FAS does indeed estimate that the country is in possession of between 10 to 20 warheads.
In response to the claim, U.S. President Trump fired back, pointing out that his button is “much bigger & more powerful” – something which can not be disputed, as the infographic below shows.
Loading…