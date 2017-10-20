North Korea’s letter to Australia was a chance for dialogue that was crudely dismissed by Canberra

North Korea’s Foreign Affairs Committee has authored an open letter addressed to the government of Australia, in what many are calling an unprecedented direct appeal to a US ally in the wider Pacific regions.

A summary of the letter’s contents, as relayed by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the DPRK, is reproduced below:

“Open Letter to Parliaments of Different Countries The Foreign Affairs Committee of the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly sent an open

letter to parliaments of different countries on Sunday. The letter noted that Trump, president of the country styling itself as “superpower”, denied

the existence of the DPRK, a dignified sovereign state, and spit out ignorant remarks of “total destruction” at the UN General Assembly, stunning the world public. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly, the basic

mission of which is to promote friendly and cooperative relations with the parliaments and

peace-loving people of countries around the World, proceeding from the foreign policy of the

Workers’ Party of Korea based on the ideas of independence, peace and friendship, bitterly

condemns the reckless remarks of Trump as an intolerable insult to the Korean people, a

declaration of war against the DPRK and a grave threat to the global peace, the letter said,

adding: From his first day in office, Trump has engaged himself in high-handed and arbitrary

practice, scrapping international laws and agreements incurring his displeasure on the “US first principle”, the height of American way of thinking that it is best if the U. S. is well-off at

the expense of the whole world. The US brought to their knees those countries devoid of principle, narrow-minded and

selfish countries seeking after their interests with its nuclear stick and force and then cooked

up the illegal “sanctions resolution” against the DPRK to deny the elementary right to

existence of the Korean people and check their normal economic development in- breach of the

inviolable UN Charter by abusing the UN Security Council. This is an intensive act of the revelation of the “US first principle” Trump threatened to totally destroy the DPRK, a dignified independent and sovereign

state and a nuclear power. It is an extreme act of threatening to totally destroy the whole

world. If Trump thinks that he would bring the DPRK, a nuclear power, to its knees through

nuclear war threat, it will be a big miscalculation and an expression of ignorance. The DPRK has emerged a fully-fledged nuclear power which has a strong nuclear arsenal

and various kinds of nuclear delivery means made by dint of self-reliance and self-

development. The real foe of its nuclear force is a nuclear war itself. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the DPRK SPA takes this opportunity to express belief

that the parliaments of different countries loving independence, peace and justice will fully discharge their due mission and duty in realizing the desire of mankind for international justice and peace with sharp vigilance against the heinous and reckless moves of the Trump administration trying to drive the world into a horrible nuclear disaster”.

The content of the letter appears to have fallen on deaf ears, in respect of the Australian government. The Australian Foreign Minister stated,

“I think that this shows they are feeling desperate, feeling isolated, trying to demonise the US, trying to divide the international community”.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Prime Minister, Malcolm disregarded the letter’s content as “basically a rant”.

Australia seems to have entirely misread the letter as well as totally misunderstanding its context. The letter represented the DPRK’s attempt to create a bridge of dialogue between Pyongyang and one of America’s closet allies in the Pacific. For all of the speculation about whether North Korea is prepared to engage in dialogue, this letter proves once and for all that not only is North Korea willing to speak with traditional partners like Russia, but that Pyongyang is also capable of reaching out to US allies in an attempt to foment the same. The fact that Australia refused to read behind North Korea’s typically robust rhetoric to understand the wider context of the letter, represents a clear failure of basic human intelligence.

Had Australia responded in a dignified manner and affirmed a commitment to further discussions either in the written or oral form, Australia could have rightly taken credit for helping to de-escalate the situation, something Russia and China have been calling for during the course of the year and most prominently at the UN General Assembly, during its opening session in September.

Once again, the blind dogma of the western alliance, has stifled an opportunity to even attempt and create a more peaceful situation in the midst of an ongoing crisis.