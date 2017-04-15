North Korea peacefully celebrates ‘Day of The Sun’ under the cloud of war

During the celebrations, new weapons including ICBMs were unveiled publicly for the first time.

North Korea has peacefully celebrated The Day of The Sun, birthday celebrations for Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea and Supreme Leader from 1948-1994. He would have been 105 today.

The large military parade and choreographed pageantry went off as expected, contrary to reports from NBC that the US would attack North Korea today. The report has subsequently been amended.

As part of a continued show of force directed at the United States, North Korea displayed previously unseen intercontinental basaltic missiles during today’s parade. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency has reported that the new ICBMs appear longer than the KN-08 or KN-14 ICBMs which North Korea has previously displayed.

Some shots of the monster canistered unknown-and-untested (as far as we know) ICBM #NorthKorea just revealed. #JucheFest2017 pic.twitter.com/bZT3iOkfRL — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) April 15, 2017

Also on display were new submarine-launched basaltic missiles

If anyone doubted that the new weaponry on display wasn’t intended to intimidate the United States, North Korea’s ‘number 2’ Choe Ryong Hae said that Donald Trump was ‘creating a war situation’ in Korea. He further added that, “We will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack”.

It still remains unclear whether North Korea will test a nuclear weapon this evening.

Now watch the entire Day of The Sun parade.