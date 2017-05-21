North Korea launches second missile in a week

This is the second such launch since the inauguration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The United States, South Korea and Japan have both confirmed that North Korea has launched another projectile, believed to be a ballistic missile.

The missile is thought to have landed in international waters, off the coast of Japan. Nothing was struck during the launch.

According to a White House official,

“We are aware that North Korea launched a (medium-range ballistic missile). This system, last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea’s three most recent test”.

The United States and Japan have both condemned the launch, but the rhetoric is notably softer than recent statements about North Korea.