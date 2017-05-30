No permanent back channel discussed between Kushner and Russian Ambassador

Fox News is reporting that Jared Kushner did not suggest a communications channel during a meeting with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak at Trump Tower.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that the meeting mainly focused on Syria and that the Russians broached the idea of using a secure line between the Trump administration and Russia…common practice and a good idea so as to avoid any mix ups in a complicated war zone area.

The idea of a permanent back channel was never discussed, according to the source. Instead, only a one-off for a call about Syria was raised in the conversation.

In addition, the source told Fox News the December meeting focused on Russia’s contention that the Obama administration’s policy on Syria was deeply flawed.

Details of the meeting follow a NBC report that Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, is currently under FBI scrutiny as part of the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Kushner suggested the use of Russian diplomatic facilities as a way to shield pre-inauguration discussions with Kislyak from monitoring, according to The Post.

Kislyak allegedly then relayed the suggestion to his superiors in Moscow. That was based on intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by U.S. officials, although neither the meeting nor the communications of the Americans involved were under U.S. surveillance, officials told the Post.

The source has told Fox News that Kushner is eager to tell Congress about the meeting and any others of interest.