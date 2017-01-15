No more power, no more money. Slush fund “charity” Clinton Global Initiative laying off employees

Now that Hillary Clinton will not be US President, the Clinton Foundation has lost its main driver of revenue…the pay-per-play business model that the Clinton’s perfected and hid under the guise of a charity.

The Clinton Foundation has announced that it is laying off 22 staffers on the Clinton Global Initiative. The round of layoffs is said to keep in line with earlier plans to deal with the negative effects placed on the foundation, due to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The Clinton Foundation, in a filing with the New York Department of Labor on Thursday, said that the layoffs will take effect April 15, citing the discontinuation of the Clinton Global Initiative.

The real reason for the layoffs is simple. The Clinton Foundation has no more services to offer “donors” now that it has been locked out of government.

Since Hillary’s election loss to Trump, various state actors have cut back or completely stopped their donations towards the foundation. Australia has cut its donations to $0. Norway cut its donations by 87%.

The Daily Caller reports…

The move is part of a plan put in motion ahead of the presidential election in order to offset a storm of criticism regarding pay-to-play allegations during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state. The layoffs were reportedly announced internally in September, ahead of Clinton’s stunning loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Many other employees had already begun looking for or accepting other jobs at that time, as it had become clear the future of the initiative was in doubt. It’s unclear how many of the once 200 strong staff might remain at the Clinton Foundation in some other capacity. The Clinton Foundation could not immediately be reached for comment. While the FBI concluded its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state, a second investigation into the Clinton Foundation regarding allegations of corruption during that same tenure is ongoing. The decision to sunset the Clinton Global Initiative reportedly set off a dispute within Clinton Foundation circles regarding the best way to handle the fallout from the allegations. Some complained the layoff process was “insensitively” handled, Politico reported, while others took issue with the optics of allowing anyone with the Clinton Global Initiative to stay on.

Zerohedge reports…