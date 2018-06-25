Nine countries agree to the formation of a European defense force

Nine European countries are set to put the finishing touches on the creation of a new European military organization. The new European military force has enjoyed significant support from Germany and France and is presently looking at becoming a reality. The military organization is to realize the participation of France, Germany, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Estonia. Two particular points are of note in that this military force presents the capability to act much more effortlessly due to much less bureaucratic processes, meaning much less politics being involved in any activation. The force can also enjoy the participation of non EU members which allows Britain to be a constituent even after Brexit.

Euractiv reports:

Nine EU nations will on Monday (25 June) formalise a plan to create a European military intervention force, a French minister said, with Britain backing the measure as a way to maintain strong defence ties with the bloc after Brexit. The force, known as the European Intervention Initiative and championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, is intended to be able to deploy rapidly to deal with crises. A letter of intent is due to be signed in Luxembourg on Monday by France, Germany, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Estonia, Spain and Portugal, French defence minister Florence Parly told the newspaper Le Figaro. Germany, to fund and boost cooperation following Britain’s decision to leave the bloc. The initiative involves “joint planning work on crisis scenarios that could potentially threaten European security”, according to a source close to the minister, including natural disasters, intervention in a crisis or evacuation of nationals. It would be separate from other EU defence cooperation, meaning there would be no obstacle to Britain taking part after it leaves the bloc. “This is clearly an initiative that allows the association of some non-EU states,” the French minister said. “The UK has been very keen because it wants to maintain cooperation with Europe beyond bilateral ties.” Twenty-five EU countries signed a major defence pact in December, agreeing to cooperate on various military projects, but it is not clear whether Britain would be allowed to take part in any of them after it leaves the bloc. The EU has had four multinational military “battlegroups” since 2007, but political disagreements have meant the troops have never been deployed. Paris hopes that by focusing on a smaller group of countries, its new initiative will be able to act more decisively, freed from the burdens that sometimes hamper action by the 28-member EU and 29-member NATO. Italy had originally shown interest in the proposal. The new government in Rome “is considering the possibility of joining” but has not made a final decision, Parly said.

This new defense force also provides for the ability to engage in military action without dragging the United States into it, meaning that actions can be more decisive, could potentially use equipment that is more reliable, and doesn’t mean having to abide by Washington’s agenda. The last point in and of itself means that any conflict that it finds itself engaged in don’t have to drag out for decades, after the fashion of America’s recent military debacles. It also provides a means of ensuring security without necessarily having to depend on the NATO arrangement. However, it might take some criticism from the Western side of the Atlantic as this doesn’t necessarily mean more funding for NATO, and that it isn’t requesting a rubber stamp from America, and could be perceived as a start towards a multilateral security arrangement totally independent of America.

