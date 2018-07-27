Connect with us

Latest

News

America

Nikki Haley rails against Arab states over Palestinian aid

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley has a history of supporting Israel’s lethal actions against Palestinians on the Gaza Strip

Published

20 mins ago

on

0 Views

Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, has a long history of opposing Palestine at the UN, whether in the General Assembly or through the Security Council, and of supporting Israel’s lethal actions against Palestinians on the Gaza Strip, most notably during the recent massacres which took place during the Great March of Return, during which many dozens were killed and thousands more injured. But now she’s slamming Arab and Islamic states for not contributing enough aid for Palestinians, even as the US is this year cutting tens of millions of dollars from the UN’s Relief and Works Agency. Meanwhile, the UAE and Kuwait, two of America’s allies, are in the top five as regards contributions as a percentage of the country’s total financial ability, while the US comes in somewhere around 16th.

Reuters reports:

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.S. envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday slammed Arab and Islamic states for talking a lot about supporting the Palestinians but not giving more money to help, calling out countries like Egypt, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Haley listed how much those countries, along with Algeria, Tunisia, Pakistan, Oman, Iran and Turkey, had given – or not given – to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which helps Palestinian refugees. Washington, long the biggest donor, cut its aid to $60 million from a promised $365 million this year.

“No group of countries is more generous with their words than the Palestinians’ Arab neighbours, and other OIC member states,” Haley told a U.N. Security Council meeting on the Middle East, citing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“But all of the words spoken here in New York do not feed, clothe, or educate a single Palestinian child. All they do is get the international community riled up,” she said.

Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour said Haley had insulted U.S. allies “in an arrogant way.”

Haley also called out China and Russia for talking “a big game about the Palestinian cause” but providing only $350,000 and $2 million respectively to UNRWA in 2017. China’s U.N. Ambassador Ma Zhaoxu told the council: “We have no intention of competing with any other countries.”

Haley said it was time for the “regional states in particular to step up.”

According to IRIN, a nonprofit that reports on humanitarian issues, the UAE and Kuwait were ranked in the top five most generous aid donors compared with national income globally in 2017, while the United States came in at 16.

“Sometimes the numbers and facts talk for themselves,” said Kuwait’s U.N. Ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi.

UAE U.N. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh agreed with Haley that real action was needed to assist the Palestinian people.

“With our total donation of more than $125 million just last year, we believe that we are doing our part to address the immediate needs of the Palestinians,” she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump withheld UNRWA aid after questioning its value and saying the Palestinians needed to agree to renew peace talks with Israel, while the State Department said UNRWA needed to make unspecified reforms.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser, said late last month that Washington would announce its Middle East peace plan soon.

“It is now gone about a year since we discussed this here and we were informed about plans and we haven’t seen it yet, Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Olof Skoog, president of the Security Council for July, told reporters. “I think there is a problem that there’s no credible plan on the table.”

This isn’t the only area where the US berates its allies over contributions to international organizations. Trump has been blasting Germany throughout his tenure over Germany’s contributions to NATO, which are supposed to be about 2% of its GDP. Recently, at a NATO summit, Trump continued to lambaste the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, over Germany’s contribution, and suggested even that the figure should even be increased to double, at about 4%. Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been touring the Middle East in a bid to gain support for an alleged peace deal, which involves Palestinians surrendering east Jerusalem to Israel, and taking up a spurious program of settlement. The US has also been supportive of Israel’s apartheid type rule in the region, as well as its encroachments into Palestinian and Syrian areas and the construction of illegal settlements.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Steve Bannon takes on George Soros and the radical left in Europe (Video)

Steven Bannon is taking on George Soros in his own Brussels back yard.
Alex Christoforou

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

President Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon has announced plans to start a conservative-right foundation in Europe.

Bannon wants to create a new foundation, promoting the conservative values and ideology, that will rival the impact of radical left Open Society Foundations, set up by George Soros.

Bannon’s idea take on Soros in Europe with his very own  NGO to support Europe’s conservative-right parties has caused quite shock and fear among liberals left politicians.

Corrupt EU technocrats and autocrats are accusing the former Trump advisor of planning an “attack on democracy” and trying to undermine “European values.”

The reality behind all of this radical left outrage is the tacit admission that competition to Soros’ liberal left money train may leave many in Brussels without a job and without a globalist, sociopath patron.

Bannon’s new non-profit organization will be called ‘The Movement’ and is set to establish itself in Brussels. The foundation aims to bring together center, and center-right parties from across Europe, providing them with the support of think tanks, the organization of polls and valuable insights on data-targeting.

The Movement would challenge the influence of the George Soros’ liberal left Open Society Foundation. The NGO, established in 1984, has spent some $32 billion to support “liberal” causes.

Steven Bannon is taking on George Soros in his own Brussels back yard…will he succeed? Bannon sure has many EU officials scared at such a prospect occurring.

Check out the video below and left us know what you think. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via RT

The Movement is yet to be established, but the very idea of it has seemingly shaken the Eurocrats and pro-EU politicians, who rushed to fight Bannon in advance, labelling the envisioned NGO a “far-right” tool to shatter the union.

Member of the European Parliament from Germany and center-left politician Udo Bullmann branded Bannon’s idea “an attack on freedom and democracy in Europe,” vowing a “response’ to his initiative. Renata Alt from Germany’s Free Democrats Party, for her part, described the plan to establish The Movement as a “frontal attack on the EU and European values.”

Belgian liberal politician, leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and MEP Guy Verhofstadt called to “ban Bannon” from Europe altogether, to prevent him from preaching “hate.”

“Steve Bannon’s far-right vision & attempt to import Trump’s hateful politics to our continent will be rejected by decent Europeans. We know what the nightmare of nationalism did to our countries in the past,” Verhofstadt tweeted.

According to RT, the funding of The Movement raises questions for radical left politicians in Europe.

Greek journalist and Syriza MEP Stelious Kouloglou told RT, in an on-air interview, that it was unclear whose interests this “obscure movement” would actually represent. Kouloglou, however, failed to explain what exactly makes Bannon’s proposed NGO any different from Soros’ foundation, which has been operating in Europe for decades. The MEP also described the right-wing European parties as mere “demagogues.”

“It’s very easy to be a demagogue, to find scapegoats. Whether this scapegoat is Mr. Soros or the scapegoat is the refugees,” Kouloglou stated.

Rich European countries, he added, should man-up and take their “historical responsibility” instead of resorting to populism.

“If you see so many people coming from different places you have to ask why. And the people, they are coming from, for instance, the Middle East, the people are political refugees,” Kouloglou said. “We, the United States, Great Britain and other people, bombarded … destroyed their countries and now they are denying any historical and political responsibilities. This is the same cause for the poor people, not refugees, but immigrants, to come from Africa. Who devastated Africa for decades and centuries? The rich European countries, they have to take their historical responsibility for that.”

Continue Reading

Latest

“Surrender Monkey”, EU Chief Juncker folds to Trump in tariff war (Video)

Juncker came to DC and became Trump’s little “surrender monkey.”
Alex Christoforou

Published

14 hours ago

on

July 26, 2018

By

US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced that they have reached an understanding on lowering barriers between the two sides.

During his visit to the White House, Juncker appeared to have made several concessions to POTUS Trump in an effort to avoid a trade war…such concession include buying more US soybeans and purchasing expensive, American LNG.

Trump was firm in his stance on trade with the EU, insisting on reciprocal trade relations between the two blocks.

“I came to make a deal, and we made a deal today,” Juncker said on Wednesday at the White House.

Juncker confirmed that the EU will build more terminals in order to import liquid natural gas (LNG) from the US. LNG has to be delivered by ship to specialized facilities, unlike the natural gas currently being delivered to Europe from Russia.

Trump stated that the EU will be buying “a lot more” soybeans from the United States, and that Brussels and Washington will work to eliminate tariffs, barriers and subsidies on “non-auto industrial goods.”

In short, Juncker came to the White House and completely folded to Trump’s demands. As RT’s Max Keiser so aptly puts it in the video clip below…Juncker came to DC and became a “surrender monkey.” Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via RT

US and EU have been in loggerheads over trade after US announced tariffs on steel and aluminum in March, provoking a response from Brussels after they were introduced later. Before the talks with Juncker, Trump has threatened to impose additional penalties on trading partners as he prepares for talks with European officials at the White House.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, he called tariffs “the greatest,” saying every US trade partner should either negotiate a “fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that.”

The US and the EU will also team up to address “unfair trade practices” at the World Trade Organization, Trump said, listing his long-standing complaints about China such as intellectual property theft and technology transfers. Trump has been bashing the World Trade Organization for months sparking concerns that his actions would undermine the global trade.

“We will not go against the spirit of this agreement unless either party terminates this negotiation,” the US president said, adding that the next step will be to withdraw US tariffs on aluminum and steel imposed in May, as well as EU retaliatory tariffs that followed.

The two leaders did not take questions from the press.

Continue Reading

Latest

Putin’s judo mastery perplexes and defeats globalist agenda (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 65.
Alex Christoforou

Published

17 hours ago

on

July 26, 2018

By

Russian President Vladimir Putin  passion for judo is well-known. Putin started practicing judo at the age of 11 and currently holds the title of Master of Sports in the Japanese martial art.

In 2006, Vladimir Putin became the honorary president of the European Judo Union, while in 2010 he was awarded an honorary doctorate in judo from South Korean Yong In University.

Putin’s love of judo has often been used to represent the strategy he employs when dealing with geopolitical matters…employing patience (the long game), understanding your opponent, and using your opponent’s “weight and momentum” to your advantage.

Western mainstream media regularly mocks Putin’s tactical maneuvers when dealing with geopolitical clashes, often misrepresenting (many times flat out lying about) the facts behind many of the conflicts that have brought us to a renewed and dangerous cold war between Russia and the United States.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou analyze Putin’s geopolitical strategy, and focus on the historical facts behind strategic flash points; Georgia, Ukraine and Syria.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

The Black Belt Strategist, by Robert Gore, via Straight Line Logic

Putin has made many of his critics look like fools, thus the rage and hysteria.

Vladimir Putin is a black belt in judo, the only Russian and one of the few people in the world to be awarded the rank of eighth dan. He also practices karate.

A fundamental principle of martial arts is using an opponent’s size and momentum against him. This is Putin’s strategic approach. Westerners demonize Putin, but few try to understand him. Trying to understand someone else is regarded as a pointless in narcissistic America, selfie-land. Perhaps 90 percent of the populace is incapable of grasping anything more subtle than a political cartoon.

That’s a pity, because Putin has accomplished a geopolitical triumph worthy of study. He’s catalyzing the downfall of the American empire, and it has nothing to do with subverting elections or suborning Trump.

Putin became acting prime minister in 1999, then president in 2000. The Soviet Union’s 1991 collapse devastated Russia. The economy shrunk and life expectancies fell. A group of rapacious oligarchs, many with Western backing, acquired Soviet industrial and commercial assets at fire sale prices.

Putin coopted the most important oligarchs, letting them hold on to their loot and power in exchange for their allegiance. This bargain has been a bulwark of both his continuing political support and his reportedly immense personal fortune. He quelled a long-running insurrection in Chechnya and stabilized the situation there, exchanging a measure of autonomy for a declaration in the Chechen constitution that it was part of Russia. During his first two terms, from 2000-2008, the economy began recovering from the 1990s. Projecting a law and order image while stifling critics, he solidified what has become his unwavering support, winning 72 percent of the vote in the 2004 presidential election.

A coterie of highly placed idiots in the US and Europe insist that Putin’s ultimate goal is to reconstitute the former Soviet Union on his way to global domination. Russia’s GDP, after 18 years of recovery, is $1.4 trillion, compared to almost $20 trillion for the US and over $17 trillion for the European Union. Russia’s military budget is $61 billion, versus $250 billion for NATO nations (excluding the US) and over $700 billion for the US. The scaremongering screeds never say where Russia will get the money to invade and conquer former Soviet provinces, much less conquer the world. Putin, unlike America’s high and mighty, realizes from Soviet experience that empires drain rather than augment an empire’s resources.

Conquering the world is one thing, throwing the American empire to the mat another. Putin must have smiled when George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan in pursuit of Osama bin Laden, purported mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. The US’s hubristic rage led it into what has been a quagmire at best, a graveyard at worst, for a string of invaders, including the Soviet Union.

Defenders fighting on their own turf have huge advantages over occupying forces, rendering conventional invasions virtually obsolete. Relatively inexpensive grenades, mines, IEDs, and shoulder-launched missiles, often supplied from outside the country, take out expensive tanks, artillery, aircraft, and military personnel. The insurgents know the language and territory, they’re supported by the local populace, they can set off remote bombs and blend in with the civilians. They aren’t going anywhere and can wait out the invaders, sapping their morale and political support back home.

Eighteen years after the Afghanistan invasion, Putin is still smiling. With each military failure since, the US became more stupidly belligerent, bearing massive costs in blood and treasure. Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia: talk about letting the enemy defeat itself! And as the US plunged into one inextricable morass after another, it plunged ever deeper into debt.

Russia, meanwhile, has one of the developed world’s lowest debt ratios, stockpiles gold, and is divesting its US debt. It has teamed up with China on the Belt and Road Initiative. That series of projects, financed primarily by the Chinese, advances Russia’s and China’s interests and influence across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. This approach seems to garner more support than US bullets and bombs.

Russia’s one military foray in the Middle East has been Syria. Obama’s hapless strategy (regime change? terrorist eradication?) left the US at cross-purposes with itself. Putin suffered no such confusion, helping Bashar al-Assad turn the tide against the insurgents. The US pretends to have done the same. Putin strengthened the Shiite axis—Iran, Iraq, Alawite Syria, and Hezbollah—about which Israel, Saudi Arabia, and US neoconservatives have fretted for years. The insurgents are on the run and all the US can do is shout: “And we helped!”

Putin scored a geopolitical coup. He effectively stood by his allies, in contrast to America’s ineptitude and ever-shifting alliances and objectives. The conflict sent hundreds of thousands of refugees to Europe. Russian intervention reversed the flow. Saner souls in Europe have to be questioning European subservience to the US and NATO.

Putin has expressed his consternation at NATO’s expansion to Russia’s borders, especially the prospect that NATO could incorporate Ukraine. While that’s an understandable concern, the expansion hurts the US more than Russia. The US didn’t intervene when Russia got involved with Georgia, the Crimea, or Ukraine. Why? Somebody in Washington looked at a map and determined that with Russia’s decided geographical advantage, the game wasn’t worth the candle.

NATO leaves its members hostage to the likes of Lithuania, Montenegro, and Croatia. It’s always at the borders that empires first falter. The US is treaty-bound to go to war to defend tiny, far-flung states that are a stone’s throw from Russia. The US lays out the lion’s share of the money, stations soldiers, and maintains bases pretending that it would actually defend these geopolitical midgets. Putin must smile at the effort wasted on the nonexistent possibility that he’ll invade.

Often, he doesn’t even need to lift a finger to body slam the US. The Democratic party and neoconservatives, and their toadies in the media and intelligence community have rabidly peddled an evidence-free concoction that he and Trump colluded to deny Hillary Clinton her ordained presidency. It’s emblematic of America’s deranged politics.

“Masculine” is now a pejorative. Identity is everything, merit nothing. A military that hasn’t won anything in 73 years is widely honored. Men in dresses enter women’s restrooms. Confronted by intellectual challenge, college students retreat to safe spaces. People who illegally enter the country are given most of the privileges of citizenship, including state-provided benefits. Americans watch an average of five hours of TV a day. Over 60 percent are obese and an opioid epidemic kills tens of thousands. Even mainstream media pundits fret about an impending “civil war,” and for once they might be right. None of this is Putin’s doing, but he’s undoubtedly amused at all this decadence and division.

Trump is determined to pick America up off the mat. SLL has said repeatedly that his foes are most worried about their own criminality being exposed and prosecuted. That’s essential if the country is ever to regroup and recover. Trump’s summit with Putin and subsequent press conference performance left his foes foaming at the mouth, bandying terms like “disgraceful” and “treason.” That he braved the idiotic torrent before and after the summit, seemingly unperturbed except for a few acerbic tweets, suggests that he’s got something up his sleeve. Judging by their insane hysterics, the opposition knows it. As always, their tactics betray desperation and weakness, not strength.

That something up Trump’s sleeve may well be the initiation of criminal proceedings against a long list of suspects for everything from obstruction of justice to conspiracy and treason, just in time for the midterm elections. That’s more a hunch than a hypothesis. However, it won’t be a bolt out of the blue if it happens. If it doesn’t happen by the midterms, it most likely never will.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending