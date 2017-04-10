Nikki Haley attacks Russia, tells CNN it was an Assad-Russia chemical weapons “cover up” (Video)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley discusses President Trump's reasoning for striking an airbase in Syria.

How did the world end up with a worse US Ambassador to the United Nation than Samantha Power?

Nikki Haley is as clueless as Power ever was, much more hateful of Russia, and more supportive of Al Qaeda.

CNN is happy to give Haley a platform for her disinformation campaign.

Zerohedge reports…

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who has done a remarkable job of continuing the diplomatic tone set by her predecessor Samantha Power, said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” which will air in full on Sunday, that regime change in Syria as one of the Trump administration’s top priorities in Syria. Her statement was a complete U-turn from what she said just over a week ago, when she told a group of reporters that the US was “no longer focused on getting Assad out.”

Here is what Haley said on March 30:

“You pick and choose your battles and when we’re looking at this, it’s about changing up priorities and our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out,” Haley had told reporters on March 30, just days before dozens of Syrian civilians died from chemical weapons injuries.

In her CNN interview, Haley said that the Trump Adminstration is now focused on…

Defeating the Islamic State,

Pushing Iranian influence out of Syria,

and removing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Haley told CNN’s Jake Tapper…

“There’s not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime.” “If you look at his actions, if you look at the situation, it’s going to be hard to see a government that’s peaceful and stable with Assad.” “We don’t see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there.”

After a divided, contested US election, we are now back, full circle, to the Obama mantra “Assad must go.”