Nigel Farage makes TV appearance to clearly state he is no Kremlin spy

Nigel Farage: 'Hysterical' liberals are trying to associate me with Russian President Putin.

Article first appeared on RussiaFeed.

Farage was laughing at the ridiculousness of it all, but Tucker Carlson made one very good point.

During the interview Carlson warned Farage that this is a deep state, liberal left smear campaign targeted at the UKIP/Brexit leader. It is more than “fake news”, it’s all about silencing and destroying dissenting voices…voices which are tearing apart the corrupt, elitist system built up over the last 25 years.

“Russia collusion” has become the go to weapon in the globalist arsenal of character assassination.