Nigel Farage crushes snowflakes, ‘young generation who scream fascists have become the fascists’

Farage was out in full force, speaking to conservative America about the death of the neo-liberal world agenda and their corrupt policies.

Farage noted…

“Last opinion poll says that now 68% of the British people want us to get on with BREXIT.”

Nigel Farage also crushed it during a speech at Hillsdale College, calling the “liberal left” the “most illiberal people” in the world.

“This young generation who scream words like fascists have actually themselves become the fascists.”