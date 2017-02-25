Nigel Farage crushes snowflakes, ‘young generation who scream fascists have become the fascists’

Farage was out in full force, speaking to conservative America about the death of the neo-liberal world agenda and their corrupt policies.
Farage noted…
“Last opinion poll says that now 68% of the British people want us to get on with BREXIT.”
Nigel Farage also crushed it during a speech at Hillsdale College, calling the “liberal left” the “most illiberal people” in the world.
“This young generation who scream words like fascists have actually themselves become the fascists.”
This young generation that scream the word ‘fascist’ have now become the fascists themselves. pic.twitter.com/KHHuQsKN4D
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 21, 2017