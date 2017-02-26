Nigel Farage and Tucker Carlson explain why “nationism” means the death of neo-liberal globalism

Tucker Carlson interviewed UKIP’s Nigel Farage about the BREXIT Movement, President Donald Trump’s Speech at CPAC 2017, and the shift from neo-liberal globalism to nation-state sovereignty.
Farage prefers to refer to BREXIT, and Trump’s US election win, as a “nationism” movement, not as “nationalism.”
Farage says that “nationism” movements are completely normal and should be protected, not shouted down upon.
The real “fascists” are the neo-liberal left, who fight to shut down alternative views and opinions based on fake virtue.