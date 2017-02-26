Nigel Farage and Tucker Carlson explain why “nationism” means the death of neo-liberal globalism

Brexit leader Nigel Farage explains the nation state movement President Trump has brought to the GOP.

Tucker Carlson interviewed UKIP’s Nigel Farage about the BREXIT Movement, President Donald Trump’s Speech at CPAC 2017, and the shift from neo-liberal globalism to nation-state sovereignty.

Farage prefers to refer to BREXIT, and Trump’s US election win, as a “nationism” movement, not as “nationalism.”

Farage says that “nationism” movements are completely normal and should be protected, not shouted down upon.

The real “fascists” are the neo-liberal left, who fight to shut down alternative views and opinions based on fake virtue.