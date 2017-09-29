NFL Titans player Delanie Walker tells fans to “stay home if they don’t like protests”

If Tennessee Titans tight end, Delanie Walker gets his wish than he may be out of a job in the very near future, wishing that he never fell for the left’s ploy to crush any and all sports that cater to “deplorables”.

Delanie Walker told his fans to stay home if they don’t like the players protesting the American National Anthem.

Delanie Walker told the Tennessean…

“First off, I’m going to say this: We’re not disrespecting the military, the men and women that serve in the Army. That’s not what it’s all about,” Titans tight end Delanie Walker said. “If you look at most of the guys in here – I’ve been in the USO. I support the troops. This is not about that. It’s about equal rights, and that’s all everyone is trying to show, is that we all care about each other. “And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean, OK. Bye. I mean, if you feel that’s something, we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice to do that.”

Walker is correct. Fans do not need to watch NFL games. College football is a fins substitution.

Via The Gateway Pundit…