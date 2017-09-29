NFL Titans player Delanie Walker tells fans to “stay home if they don’t like protests”

If Tennessee Titans tight end, Delanie Walker gets his wish than he may be out of a job in the very near future, wishing that he never fell for the left’s ploy to crush any and all sports that cater to “deplorables”.
Delanie Walker told his fans to stay home if they don’t like the players protesting the American National Anthem.
Delanie Walker told the Tennessean…
“First off, I’m going to say this: We’re not disrespecting the military, the men and women that serve in the Army. That’s not what it’s all about,” Titans tight end Delanie Walker said. “If you look at most of the guys in here – I’ve been in the USO. I support the troops. This is not about that. It’s about equal rights, and that’s all everyone is trying to show, is that we all care about each other.
“And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean, OK. Bye. I mean, if you feel that’s something, we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice to do that.”
Walker is correct. Fans do not need to watch NFL games. College football is a fins substitution.
Via The Gateway Pundit…
Other teams are panicking and releasing statements to the public reassuring fans that they will be standing for the anthem moving forward, however; the Titans are doubling down. Other players smugly expressed they didn’t care if fans were angered by their kneeling and that they plan on kneeling on Sunday.
According to Fox News, Walker is in the middle of a 2-year $13.3 million contract with the Nashville-based team. He claims the protests are not an attack on Veterans or the military.
Equal rights? Then why don’t you equally distribute your multi-million dollar contract to the poor people in the U.S.
Loading…