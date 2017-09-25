NFL players refuse to stand up for US national anthem, but stand up for UK national anthem

At least a dozen NFL players took a knee during the US national anthem, before the Sunday game in London between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

These same players who took a knee during the US national anthem decided to stand for the UK national anthem “God Save the Queen”.

Infowars’ Alex Jones went on this epic rant following the London anthem incident, screaming, “The NFL has committed suicide, and I love it!”

Fox News reports…

In London, those who were not kneeling, including the coaches on both teams and Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, locked arms during the national anthem at the game in London’s Wembley Stadium. Players taking a knee during the performance included Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley, wide receiver Mike Wallace and safety Lardarius Webb as well as Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Dante Fowler, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The NFL players stood up for “God Save the Queen”. Hollywook conservative actor, James Woods took note of the bizarre NFL protest in the United Kingdom.

Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill took to twitter to rip into the Ravens and Jaguars…