Newt Gingrich warns all Trump supporters, the deep state is on a “witch hunt” (Video)

Now that James Comey’s testimony has concluded, hopes that the “Russia-Trump collusion” fake news would finally be put to rest are all but extinguished as Special Counsel Robert Mueller pushes forward with his “independent” investigation into a matter that has no clear definition.

As The Duran reported several of Mueller’s early hires have all been contributors to Hillary’s and/or Obama’s previous campaigns.

As we noted in various posts, “you can investigate just about anything if you don’t need evidence.”

That said, Newt Gingrich, a former ‘informal advisor’ to President Trump, thinks that Comey cast a dark shadow over Mueller’s independence last week when he admitted under oath, before the Senate Intelligence Committee, that he leaked FBI documents to the New York Times with the express intent of getting a Special Counsel appointed to investigate Trump and various members of his campaign team. All of which prompted the following tweet from Gingrich early this morning: “Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair. Look who he is hiring.check fec reports. Time to rethink.”

Gingrich’s twitter warning follows similar warnings the former Speaker of the House made on Fox News, relating to an apparent deep state “witch hunt” in the making.

“First of all, look at what Comey said. Comey said ‘I deliberately leaked, through an intermediary, to create this counsel’…who happens to be one of his closest friends. And look at who Mueller is starting to hire. I mean these are people that frankly look to me like they’re setting up to go after Trump. Including people, by the way, who have been reprimanded for hiding from the defense information in two major cases.” “I think this is going to be a witch hunt. Comey himself, by his own testimony, tainted this particular process.” “You know, the Director of the FBI deliberately leaking in order to create a special counsel, who we’re now supposed to believe is going to be this neutral figure, I think that’s just nonsense.”

Gingrich then went on the John Catsimatidis radio show, called on Congress to “abolish the independent counsel.”