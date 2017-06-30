New York Times forced to admit “17 US intelligence agencies” narrative is fake news

Democrats have turned the “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking narrative into a mantra. It is has become the go to phrase when explaining some kind of nefarious Trump-Russia collusion.

Hillary Clinton’s loser campaign manager John Podesta repeated the “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking talking point just the other day on Fox News.

Problem with the “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking narrative…it’s a complete lie, and now even the New York Times has been forced to admit as much.

Stefan Molyneux tweeted…

New York Times finally admits that the 17-intelligence agencies Russian hacking narrative was a complete falsehood! https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/25/us/politics/trumps-deflections-and-denials-on-russia-frustrate-even-his-allies.html …

The Duran called out the “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking narrative, fake news, by actually listing the agencies championed as experts in the field of hacking and cyber security.

Wikileaks knew Hillary Clinton was lying about the “17 US intelligence agencies” way back in October 2016…

Clinton’s “17 US intelligence agencies” may be the biggest, most immediately disprovable wopper ever intentionally made during a debate. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 20, 2016

Hillary Clinton’s “17 US intelligence agencies” include: *Coast Guard

*DEA

*Navel Intelligence

*Department of Energy

*Air Force recon — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 20, 2016

In May 2017, big cracks started to emerge in HRC’s “17 US intelligence agencies” lie, for which twitter users noticed, but mainstream media refused to pick up on….

3490 fake news stories that reported that “17 intelligence agencies” made US election hacking report when only 3 did https://t.co/QGaG47rzBL — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 8, 2017

New Cracks in Russia-gate ‘Assessment’ https://t.co/pEb9Nsdobq Can you say WMD’s in Iraq? Does this look like ’17 intelligence agencies? pic.twitter.com/ZJkqTZtMmb — Laughing Lefty (@laughingliberal) May 23, 2017

Via Caitlin Johnstone at Medium…

“Seventeen intelligence agencies” — if you’ve been following the maniacal #TrumpRussia coverage to any extent, you’ve heard this phrase used uncritically, time and again, regardless of your ideological loyalties. Pundits, papers and rank-and-file establishment loyalists have been unquestioningly regurgitating the nonsensical line that 17 intelligence agencies confirmed Russian interference in the US elections ever since Hillary Clinton made that baseless assertion in a debate back in October. The innate absurdity of the claim was immediately attacked by WikiLeaks and anti-establishment outlets who pointed out that this would necessarily need to involve full investigations from agencies like the Coast Guard, the DEA and the Energy Department in order to be true. Nevertheless, many high-profile pro-establishment outlets like Politifact and USA Today found Clinton’s claims to be 100 percent true on the grounds that James Clapper, then-Director of National Intelligence and notorious Russophobic racist, “speaks on behalf of” all 17 intelligence agencies. To this day Politifact stands by its false claim on the basis of that same spurious assertion. It turns out, however, that in addition to Clapper’s office there were only three intelligence agencies involved in that assessment, not 17, and that the conclusions were drawn not by the actual agencies in full, but by a mere two dozen loyalists from those agencies hand-selected by Russophobic eugenicist Clapper himself. The great Robert Parry notes in his Consortium News article about this point, “as any intelligence expert will tell you, if you ‘hand-pick’ the analysts, you are really hand-picking the conclusion. For instance, if the analysts were known to be hard-liners on Russia or supporters of Hillary Clinton, they could be expected to deliver the one-sided report that they did.” As reported by Parry, we have known about these facts since they emerged from Clapper’s racist face hole on May 8, and they were confirmed by former CIA Director John Brennan on May 23. And yet at a California technology conference on May 31, Hillary Clinton repeated the same lie she’s been spouting since October: “Seventeen agencies, all in agreement, which I know from my experience as a Senator and Secretary of State, is hard to get. They concluded with high confidence that the Russians ran an extensive information war campaign against my campaign, to influence voters in the election. They did it through paid advertising we think; they did it through false news sites; they did it through these thousand agents; they did it through machine learning, which you know, kept spewing out this stuff over and over again. The algorithms that they developed. So that was the conclusion.” The “17 intelligence agencies” lie had been completely, thoroughly debunked for weeks, and yet not a soul called Clinton out on her brazen lie within the establishment press. Indeed, establishment pundits like Megyn Kelly continued to repeat the lie, and have continued to do so throughout the month of June.

