New Russian law safeguards Russian citizens from terrorists – and US Intel agencies

“Yarovaya Bill” passed in July 2016 is a security measure against terror attacks – but law also safeguards against US intelligence activity
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 hours ago

on

RT reports that a new law that requires Internet service providers to keep records of their clients’ traffic, for state security services to review upon request came into force on 1 July. However the law’s purpose is quite a bit more than it appears on the surface:

The controversial legislation, dubbed by the media the ‘Yarovaya Bill’ after its main sponsor – the former chair of the Lower House committee for security, MP Irina Yarovaya (United Russia) – was signed by President Vladimir Putin in early July 2016. The authors described it as a response to the 2015 bombing of a Russian passenger jet in Egypt and terrorist attacks in Paris.

Yarovaya also said the law was necessary to fight the “global information monopoly of the United States – a term she used for the situation in which US agencies have unsanctioned and unhindered access to the personal data of any citizen in any country, while limiting the special services of other nations from accessing resources that could be used to search for criminals.

Initially, the new law required communications companies, including internet providers, to keep information about their clients’ data traffic for three years (one year for messengers and social media networks) and to keep the records of phone calls, messages, and transferred files for six months.

However, the new rules and the costs involved in implementing them led to protests from internet businesses, and earlier this year the government agreed to lower the required storage period to 30 days from the original six months. Data providers, however, must then gradually increase the period of time until it reaches six months, by July 2023.

As of the launch date, providers are only required to store client data in “zero volume,” while storage in “full volume” will be required starting October 1.

The seemingly amazing charge that forms the basis of the Yarovaya Bill’s intent has validity to it. According to ZDNet.com, former Microsoft privacy chief Caspar Bowden verified this back in 2013:

Former Microsoft privacy chief Caspar Bowden, speaking at a panel discussion in Brussels [early in 2013], warned that U.S. law allows the government to spy on non-U.S. citizens files and documents, and that new Europe-wide data protection law proposals specifically allow such surveillance.

Dutch researchers believe EU data stored on the Web can be obtained by U.S. authorities, despite EU data protection laws

Bowden told the panel that anyone outside the U.S. who uses cloud products—such as Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google products, including businesses that outsource their infrastructures to keep costs down—are at risk of being spied on by the U.S. government.

“It doesn’t have to be a political party,” he told attendees. “It can be an activist group or anybody engaged in political activity, or even just data from a foreign territory that relates to the conduct of foreign affairs in the United States.”

He also warned that the new EU Data Protection Regulation, which will be voted on by members of the European Parliament later this year, introduces “loopholes” that permit foreign state spying. He warned that U.S.-based Internet giants—such as the aforementioned, are forced into handing over data on European citizens when required, or they could face sanctions or prosecution.

The new Russian statute goes into full effect on 1 October, when internet providers will be required to store client data in what is called “full volume.”

The bill also requires communications companies to hand over encryption keys to state security agencies on demand, allowing them to read encrypted data. Non-compliance could cost companies between 800,000 and one million rubles ($13,000 – $16,100) in fines.

The new rules only apply to companies that are listed on the special register of “organizers of information distribution on the internet maintained by the state internet watchdog Roskomnadzor. Today, the register includes many Russian services, including the country’s most popular social media network, Vkontakte, and various services of internet giant Yandex, but not foreign services such as Google or Facebook.

RT reports that the new law is seen as a bane to businesses, who complain about the new measures. For example, the press service of the Russian state corporation Rostelcom noted that it would be “difficult to execute [the data storage rules] because the market was experiencing a lack of certified hardware for data storage.”

A further newspiece from RT notes that the requirements were loosened before this law came into force. Originally, providers were being required to store six months’ worth of client traffic records, but in April this requirement was amended down to only one month.

Still, providers in Russia are concerned that this amount of data storage is difficult to comply with. Further, although the initial term of storage is now one month, it is still expected to ramp up to the full six-month period by July 2023. One company, Megafon, estimates the cost of the needed equipment upgrades for compliance to cost about 35 to 40 billion rubles (presently between US $574 and $656 million.)

Japanese PM caves to pressure from his puppet master the US and cancels trip to Iran

So much for diplomatic manners

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 5, 2018

By

With Washington’s growing open hostility to Iran, many countries are left in a bit of an economic conundrum, and Japan is no exception. These countries are left in the dilemma of looking after their own best interest verses pleasing their sacred idol America.  Trump has been breathing down Abe’s throat now for a while about cutting off all oil purchases from Iran, but the government of Japan says that they can’t lessen the amount any further without doing damage to their economy.

Reuters reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has given up on a plan to visit Iran this summer, Kyodo News said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump has taken an increasingly tough line against Tehran.
The visit to Iran would have been the first by a Japanese leader in 40 years, forming part of Abe’s scheduled tour through the Middle East from July 11, Kyodo said.
But Japan has told Iran Abe would not be able to visit its capital, Tehran, despite arrangements it had been making for talks with President Hassan Rouhani, the agency added, citing government sources.
However, Motosada Matano, a spokesman for the Japanese prime minister’s office, told Reuters nothing had been decided about Abe’s overseas travel plans.

The decision not to visit Iran was made in light of Trump’s push to isolate Tehran and choke off its oil exports, after he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear pact in May.

The United States has urged Japan and its other allies to stop buying Iranian crude oil entirely by Nov. 4.

Japan, which has traditionally had stable ties with Iran, on which it relied for decades as a key source of oil, has told the Trump administration it cannot further cut or halt crude imports from the country, for fear of risks to its economy, Kyodo added.

Since they aren’t completely able to cease all oil purchases from Iran at this moment in time, the next best thing is to publicly offend Iran by scheduling meetings to then cancel. Maybe this will appease the overlords a little longer and buy time so that they can hope for a delay in the cutoff date.

Amesbury poisoning: what we know so far

If they want to turn this into another blame Russia case, the timing couldn’t be worse.

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 5, 2018

By

The good news at this point is that the brits haven’t started pointing fingers at Russia yet.  The couple have no known history or background that would point to a reason as to why anybody would single them out for such an attack. Some of the theories floated around at this point in time are that they could have been exposed to remnants of Novichok from the Skripal event. I personally find this a bit silly as the nerve agent Novichok degrades rather quickly, even if it is in a sealed off environment.

BBC reports

The couple, believed to be Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, fell ill at a house in Amesbury on Saturday and remain in a critical condition.

Police say no one else has presented with the same symptoms.

There was “nothing in their background” to suggest the pair were targeted, the Met Police said.
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said it could not be confirmed whether the nerve agent came from the same batch that Mr Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, were exposed to.

But he said the possibility was “clearly a line of enquiry”.

Mr Basu said no contaminated items had yet been found, but officers were putting together a “very detailed examination of [the couple’s] movements” in order to determine where they were poisoned.

He added that members of the public should not pick anything up if they don’t know what it is.

“We have no idea what may have contained the nerve agent at this time,” he said.

The Counter Terrorism Policing Network is now leading the investigation, working with Wiltshire Police.

The BBC’s security correspondent Gordon Corera said: “The most likely hypothesis is that this is leftover Novichok from the attack on the Skripals back in March.”

Chemical weapons expert Richard Guthrie said it was possible that the Novichok which poisoned the Skripals may have been disposed of “in a haphazard way”.

If the couple had come across it in a syringe or pot, it might have been better preserved, he told BBC Breakfast.
England’s chief medical officer, Sally Davies, said: “I want to reassure the public that the risk to the general public remains low.”

The Skripal episode meant officials had a “well-established response” in place, she said.

“As before, my advice is to wash your clothes and wipe down any personal items, shoes and bags, with cleansing or baby wipes before disposing of them in the usual way.

“You do not need to seek advice from a health professional unless you are experiencing symptoms, as any individual who had been significantly exposed at the same time would by now have symptoms.”
On Saturday, paramedics were called twice to the property in Amesbury – in the morning, after Ms Sturgess had collapsed, then later the same day, after Mr Rowley had also fallen unwell.

“It was initially believed that the two patients fell ill after using possibly heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs,” Wiltshire Police said.

The news that Novichok was to blame was announced following analysis at the defence research facility at Porton Down, Wiltshire.

As a precautionary measure, sites in Amesbury and Salisbury, believed to have been visited by the couple before they fell ill, have been cordoned off.

There is no evidence to suggest either visited the sites that were decontaminated following the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

Local residents have been warned to expect to see an increased police presence – including officers wearing protective equipment.
Security correspondent Gordon Corera said the poisoning was “hugely significant” as the public “will be worried about public health”.

He added: “Perhaps this is some of the Novichok prepared for the attack [in Salisbury in March] and discarded – maybe somewhere like a park, a house – and maybe these two came across it.”

He added it could give counter-terrorism investigators new leads on where the nerve agent was “brought and put together” before the attack on the Skripals.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid said his thoughts were with the two individuals affected and thanked the emergency services and staff at Salisbury District Hospital.

He said the events follow “the reckless and barbaric attack which took place in Salisbury in March”.

“The government’s first priority is for the safety of the residents in the local area but as Public Health England has made clear, the risk to the general public is low,” he said.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] I will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee Cobra in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

Only time will tell where this will go. If they want to turn this into another blame Russia case, the timing couldn’t be worse. Right in the middle of the World Cup and the meeting between Trump and Putin right around the corner. Let us hope for the recovery of the victims and that no more cases of this occur

Breaking: Amesbury Police confirm novichok used to poison couple

It is amazing that a stunt like this is being pulled again

Published

13 hours ago

on

July 5, 2018

By

Taken from the Salisbury Journal

A MAN and woman in critical condition in hosital were exposed to the same nerve agent used to poison the Skripal, police have confirmed.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu confirmed the substance was Novichok.

Details to follow

 

