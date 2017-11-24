New poll shows German Chancellor’s approval ratings hit bottom levels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ratings are slumping, as German citizens grow ever more angry at her inability to cobble together some sort of government following recent elections that saw Merkel’s support vanish, in much the same way as Germany’s borders.

The latest polls reveal that a majority of German voters did not want Merkel to run as a candidate for Chancellor in the first place…and her low numbers are now exasperated by her incompetence in forming a governing coalition.

The Express UK reports…

The survey, carried out in the coalition talks breakdown, makes worrying reading for Angela Merkel.

While Mrs Merkel said yesterday she wanted to stand again in any new snap election the German people appear to be turned off by the prospect.

Of those polled, 54 per cent said she should not run for office, according to the polling institute Civey for t-online.de.

Only 38.5 percent of Germans would welcome a renewed candidacy of the chancellor.

A breakdown of those views saw Mrs Merkel pick up 76.2 per cent support amongst the supporters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) which stood at 76.2 per cent.

Amongst supporters of the Greens, Mrs Merkel also seemed to gain a sizeable backing with 52.2 per cent wanting the current leader to stand again.

Among the FDP supporters that was only about 30 per cent.

Perhaps unsurprisingly supporters of the right wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) do not want her to stand again with 88.5 per cent calling on her to step back.

There was also little comfort for the German leader in another poll published yesterday in Der Spiegel.

The latest SPON poll indicated that support for the coalition between Mrs Merkel’s CDU and the CSU fell below 30 per cent to 29.2 per cent.

This is believed to be their lowest ever level.

The polling institute Civey, based in Berlin, indicated the fall is part of a downward trend for the two parties.

There was no joy though either for the main opposition party the Social Democrats (SPD) which also suffered a decline in popularity.

Leader Martin Schulz saw the support for his party drop to 19.5 per cent, its lowest level since December 2016.

A similar fate was suffered by the AfD which had been making progress in popularity recently.

The latest poll shows the party has fallen by 1.5 per cent points since negotiations over forming a new coalition had failed. It is now at to 13.6 per cent.

The main party to gain in popularity were the Liberals with the FDP up 1.7 percentage points, rising to 13.3 per cent.

The Greens have also seen support rise, growing by 1.5 percentage points to 11.9 per cent.

While there have been various shifts in support the overall picture indicates little would change if there was a new election any future government would need some sort of grand coalition to secure a working majority.

The SPON election trend was compiled online from November 20-21 in co-operation with the polling institute Civey.

The sample included more than 5,000 respondents.

The SPON election trend before the end of the negotiations took place in the period from November 12-19. That sample consisted of more than 10,000 respondents – the statistical error was 2.5 per cent.

The inability of Mrs Merkel to secure sufficient support has seen Germany plunged into uncertainty as she has been unable to establish a so-called Jamaica alliance with the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP).

The situation has resulted in the co-founder of the Greens, Hans-Christian Ströbele, saying he could not envisage the chancellor staying in her role for much longer.

In an interview with Swiss website Watson, he said: “The end of the chancellorship of Angela Merkel has already been announced by the outcome of the general election.

“Now Merkel’s political end can indeed come very quickly. In my opinion, Mrs Merkel will not be able to stay at the top of the government for much longer.”

The veteran politician said his personal preference to solve the current crisis would be for the CDU to form a minority government, calling it “good for democracy”.

He said: “It offers the opportunity to strengthen the importance of the parliament and the individual members of parliament – and with it also democracy.

“It is basically good for democracy, if a government has to seek majorities through persuasion in Parliament.”