NEW POLL: Greeks favour Putin over Trump and Merkel

ATHENS (Sputnik) – Greek society is particularly positive about Russia and President Vladimir Putin, who is trusted more than other world leaders, but still prefers Europe, a fresh poll revealed on Sunday.

According to a study of public opinion conducted by a group of sociologists at the University of Macedonia for the Kathimerini newspaper, 57.3 percent of Greeks adhere to a positive attitude toward Russia, and 67 percent – toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For comparison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is treated positively by 40.5 percent of respondents, and US President Donald Trump – by only 16.5 percent. As for the negative opinion, 25 percent of those questioned dislike Putin, 56 percent have negative attitude toward Merkel, and 73 percent of Greeks dislike Trump. When asked “whom of the world leaders do you trust the most”, Putin’s share accounted for 41.5 percent of the answers, Merkel’s – 27.5 percent, and only 5 percent of respondents said they trusted Trump.

More than 43 percent of Greeks are sure that the Russian president supports the interests of Greece, while only 29.5 percent of respondents said the same about the German chancellor and 20 percent about the US President.

However, when choosing a country for their education, 68 percent of Greeks would prefer the EU country, 23.5 percent – the United States, and only 3.5 percent of the surveyed would like to study in Russia.

Also, 47.5 percent of respondents believe that Greece should strengthen relations with the European Union, 24.5 percent – with Russia, while only 9 percent of respondents said Athens should boost ties with the United States and 7.5 percent – with the NATO countries.

The survey was conducted on September 15-17 by phone among 1,023 people age 17 and higher. The margin of error is 3.1 percent.