NEW POLL: 23% of Russians believe their country is surrounded by enemies

A new poll compiled by the liberal, Moscow based Levada Center, shows that 23 percent of Russians believe their country is surrounded by enemies.
Why would Russian think such a thing…
The share of Russians who consider their country is surrounded by enemies is further broken down as follows:
68 percent of respondents in Russia consider the United States a threat.
29 percent of respondents said that Ukraine is an enemy.
6 percent of respondents said that NATO is their enemy, while 3% of Russians consider “corruption” an enemy.
Statistics via Statista.
Zerohedge adds that even though the Russian military is heavily committed to the war in Syria, only 5 and 4 percent of people respectively say Islamic extremists are a threat. That’s less than Germany, the UK and NATO which are all labelled enemies by 6 percent of Russians.
Internally, only two percent of respondents consider oligarchs and bankers enemies and one percent think Vladimir Putin is a threat.
Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?
As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.
Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.
Loading…