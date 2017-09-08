New police report suggest Wasserman Schultz IT aide planted laptop for police to find

Luke Rosiak and Sara Carter went on Fox News’ ‘Hannity’ to detail how a new police report indicates that Democrat IT staffer, Imran Awan, may have intentionally planted Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s laptop for investigators to find.

The Daily Caller reports that Awan may have started out trying to protect (and blackmail) Debbie Wasserman Schultz, only to flip on April 6, 2017, when he seemingly led U.S. Capitol Police directly to her laptop.

A laptop that Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has frantically fought to keep prosecutors from examining may have been planted for police to find by her since-indicted staffer, Imran Awan, along with a letter to the U.S. Attorney. U.S. Capitol Police found the laptop after midnight April 6, 2017, in a tiny room that formerly served as a phone booth in the Rayburn House Office Building, according to a Capitol Police report reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group. Alongside the laptop were a Pakistani ID card, copies of Awan’s driver’s license and congressional ID badge, and letters to the U.S. attorney. Police also found notes in a composition notebook marked “attorney-client privilege.” The laptop had the username “RepDWS,” even though the Florida Democrat and former Democratic National Committee chairman previously said it was Awan’s computer and that she had never even seen it. The laptop was found on the second floor of the Rayburn building — a place Awan would have had no reason to go because Wasserman Schultz’s office is in the Longworth building and the other members who employed him had fired him.

According to The Daily Caller, the circumstances of the laptop’s appearance described in the police report suggest Wasserman Schultz was trying to keep the police from reviewing a laptop that Awan himself may have wanted them to find. The former phone booth room where police found the items is small, and there was no obvious reason to enter it.

Leaving important items there accidentally would seem extremely unlikely, according to Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, former prosecutor, and member of the House Judiciary Committee. “Imran Awan is a calculating person who made great efforts to cover his tracks, both electronically and physically,” Gohmert told TheDCNF. “Placing that laptop with his personal documents, which may well incriminate him, those he worked for, or both, in the dead of night in a House office building, was a deliberate act by a cunning suspect, and it needs to be investigated.”

Zerohedge reports that Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s story on the now-infamous laptop has ‘evolved’ over the months…originally it was apparently her laptop back when she decided to threaten the U.S. Capitol Police Chief but later, after he stood his ground, Debbie Wasserman Schultz backtracked saying she had never seen the laptop and it never belonged to her.