in Latest, News, Video

New FBI texts show massive hatred for Trump and Fox News: “Megyn Kelly looks HORRIBLE” and Chris Wallace a “turd”

Newly released Peter Strzok text messages show massive anti-Trump bias at the FBI.

792 Views

The Gateway Pundit reports newly obtained text messages between disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok and Bureau lawyer Lisa Page demonstrate more anti-Trump bias at the agency. The FBI agent, once a fixture of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, told Page that he enjoyed seeing then Fox News host Megyn Kelly “going after,” Trump during the debates.

The Hill reporter John Solomon notes…

When the two shared a National Public Radio article on the opening of Trump’s new hotel in Washington, the two could barely contain their disdain.

“That’s one place I hope I never stay in,” Page wrote.

Strzok replied. “Agreed. I hope it fails horribly.”

Occasionally the two also opined about the media in general. Strzok, for instance, called a New York Post article about agents unhappy with the outcome of the Clinton email case “stupid,” and referred to Fox anchor Chris Wallace as a “turd.”

After one of the presidential debates, Strzok also had an observation about then-Fox anchor and current NBC anchor Megyn Kelly. “Vaguely satisfying to see Megyn Kelly (who had Botox and looks HORRIBLE) utterly going after Trump,” he texted.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton believes Solomon’s report supports Mueller’s decision to cover up Strzok’s removal from the special counsel’s Russia probe.

John Solomon and Sean Hannity discuss the latest batch of text messages uncovered, indicating that the FBI agents working against Trump may have had some inside help from various media leakers.

The Gateway Pundit reports

Last month, Fox News published a portion of the approximately 10,000 texts messages sent between FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page. Among the messages is an exchange revealing Strzok and Page discussed an ‘insurance policy,’ against a Trump presidency.

Least we forget Page sent a text to Strzok stating, ‘Trump should go f*ck himself’.

The dots are connecting. Top FBI brass were working with Hillary Clinton to make sure she was exonerated from her criminal investigation while simultaneously building a case against Donald Trump.

Comey, Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe made sure Hillary Clinton’s FBI investigation went smoothly as it was given ‘special status. McCabe also didn’t recuse himself from Hillary’s investigation until one week before the presidential election despite massive conflicts of interest.

The Duran
EUR
Donate to The Duran
Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

Scan to Donate Bitcoin
Like this? Donate Bitcoin to at:
Bitcoin 1DhdWifB3HEfM5XLQBVnYbUFq3FSwVRSpz
Donate

What do you think?

8 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 8

Upvotes: 8

Upvotes percentage: 100.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Donald TrumpFBIHillary ClintonPeter Strzok

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Why Oprah would make a horrible US President (Video)

Former Google engineer suing internet giant: “White, male conservatives are systematically discriminated against by Google”