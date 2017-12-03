New evidence shows FBI gave Clinton special treatment

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz was on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” explaining that evidence shows the FBI did indeed give Hillary Clinton special treatment.

While Michael Flynn is indicted for lying about what he told Israeli and Russian Ambassadors during the Trump transition in December, 2016…Hillary Clinton gets off without so much as a slap on the wrist for destroying 30,000 plus government emails…and of course lying about it.

Let’s not forget the secret Bill Clinton-Loretta Lynch Phoenix airport tarmac meeting which lead to the FBI letting Hillary completely off the hook.

Double standards in how the justice system is dealing with Michael Flynn and how it dealt with Hillary Clinton.

Judicial Watch is releasing 29 pages of documents that show the FBI fiercely worked to hide the meeting from the public sphere.

Judicial Watch today released 29 pages of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documents related to the June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton. The documents show that FBI officials were more concerned about leaks than the actual meeting itself. The new documents also show that then-FBI Director Comey seemed to learn of the meeting from news reports. The new FBI documents show FBI officials were concerned about a leak that Bill Clinton delayed his aircraft taking off in order to “maneuver” a meeting with the attorney general. The resulting story in the Observer is seemingly confirmed and causes a flurry of emails about the source of the article. FBI official(s) write “we need to find that guy” and that the Phoenix FBI office was contacted “in an attempt to stem any further damage.” Another FBI official, working on AG Lynch’s security detail, suggests instituting non-disclosure agreements. The names of the emails authors are redacted. There are no documents showing concern about the meeting itself.

“These new FBI documents show the FBI was more concerned about a whistleblower who told the truth about the infamous Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting than the scandalous meeting itself. The documents show the FBI worked to make sure no more details of the meeting would be revealed to the American people. No wonder the FBI didn’t turn these documents over until Judicial Watch caught the agency red-handed hiding them. These new documents confirm the urgent need to reopen the Clinton email scandal and criminally investigate the resulting Obama FBI/DOJ sham investigation.”

