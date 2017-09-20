New Emails show Hillary Clinton invited Vladimir Putin to Clinton Foundation Gala

For all her “Putin tried to destroy me” rhetoric, Hillary Clinton was eager to hang out with the Russian President during the Clinton Foundation good ol’days.

Emails recently obtained and released by conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch show that Hillary Clinton invited Vladimir Putin to a Clinton Foundation Gala back in 2009.

Which makes all of Hillary’s “Russia” whining complete bullshit…and a total acting job by the sore loser presidential candidate.

Here is the Judicial Watch PDF download of HRC gushing at a chance to have Vladimir Putin attend a Clinton Foundation Gala.

Just a couple months into Hillary Clinton’s term as Secretary of State, the Clinton Foundation invited Vladimir Putin and other leaders to the Clinton Global Initiative’s 2009 annual gathering. The email containing the list of leaders who were invited was forwarded in March of 2009 from the Director of Foreign Policy of the Clinton Foundation Amitabh Desai to former Assistant Secretary of State Andrew Shapiro. Shapiro then forwarded it to Hillary’s foreign policy advisor Jake Sullivan showing a conflict of interest between the Clinton Foundation and the federal government.

