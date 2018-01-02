in Latest, News, Video

Netanyahu wishes Iranian protestors success, calls claims Israel behind regime change “laughable” (Video)

Netanyahu tweets…”I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom”

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has voiced his support for the protests in Iran with a 1:30 video message.

Netanyahu is following US President Trump’s lead on Iran…when POTUS Trump, last week tweeted his support for the unfolding protests engulfing Iran…

Netanyahu said in his recorded video message…

“Brave Iranians are pouring into the streets. They seek freedom. They seek justice. They seek the basic liberties that have been denied to them for decades.”

“I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom.”

The Israels PM also called Iranian claims that Israel is behind the protests “false” and “laughable.”

Netanyahu tweeted…“I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom”

