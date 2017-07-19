Netanyahu caught on hot mic, calls European Union’s policy on Israel “CRAZY” (Video)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Hungary, meeting with EU “bad boy” prime minister Viktor Orban, and other leaders from Slovakia, Czech Republic and Poland.

The Gateway Pundit reports that during a Netanyahu meeting, the Israeli PM had a hot mic moment, slamming the European Union’s “crazy” policy towards the Jewish State.

Thank you to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the warm welcome in the Hungarian parliament. pic.twitter.com/8Dgz3HFHuK — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 18, 2017

Haaretz caught Netanyahu’s hot mic moment and posted it to YouTube…

The Times of Israel reports…