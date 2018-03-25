Neocon John Bolton set to purge White House of Obama holdovers, before taking America to war

POTUS Trump has assembled his war cabinet, and before going to war with the likes of Iran, North Korea, Syria and possibly even Russia, first order of business for “Iraq war/WMD” mastermind John Bolton, is to purge the White House of any Obama holdovers.

On Thursday, Trump announced that former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton will replace H.R. McMaster as National Security Advisor next month.

Trump tweeted..

“I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9”

The Daily Caller reports…

Sources told Foreign Policy that Bolton’s planned purge will start with Obama administration holdovers and eventually broaden to include leakers and those disloyal to the president. “Bolton can and will clean house,” a former White House official told Foreign Policy. Another official issued a warning to former Obama officials – “Everyone who was there during Obama years should start packing their shit.” But the purge reportedly won’t stop with former Obama appointees. A source told Foreign Policy that Bolton intends to “remove almost all the political [appointees] McMaster brought in.”