Neocon news outlet The Washington Free Beacon was origin of Trump dossier

The Washington Free Beacon informed House Intelligence officials on Friday that it was the original funder for the anti-Trump Fusion GPS opposition research.

The news site is funded by neoconservative leader Paul Singer, who was an anti-Trumper and Marco Rubio supporter.

Neocon chief, and Iraq WMD architect, Bill Kristol is also rumored to be behind the publication. Kristol was a very public Trump hater during the primaries, and is a vocal anti-Trumper advocate to this day.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Singer reportedly donated $2.5 million to the Marco Rubio campaign. Paul Singer is also a top Paul Ryan donor. Singer has donated millions to Paul Ryan over the years.

.@SpeakerRyan needs to disavow his mega donor Paul Singer for funding anti-@realDonaldTrump research. https://t.co/UkYf6Ha78U — Tim Donnelly (@PatriotNotPol) October 28, 2017

Byron York broke the story, and appeared on Fox News’ Hannity to provide some more insight into what The Washington Free Beacon was aiming to accomplish with its opposition research on Trump, and what changed when the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign took over the research and proceeded to work with Fusion GPS, and British agent Steele.

The Washington Free Beacon issued the below statement regarding its involvement in the original drafting of dossier, and its collaboration with Fusion GPS.