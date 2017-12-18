NBC pays staffer to keep silent on Chris Matthews’ alleged sexual harassment

Article first appeared on RPT…

An NBC spokesman confirmed Saturday that they paid a staffer who alleges sexual harassment at the hands of Chris Matthews.

Matthews reportedly paid $40,000 to settle with an assistant producer on his show, “Hardball with Chris Matthews,” in 1999 after she accused him of harassment.

Via The Daily Caller…

Two sources familiar with the situation told The Daily Caller that Matthews paid $40,000 to settle with an assistant producer on his show, “Hardball with Chris Matthews,” in 1999 after she accused him of harassment. An NBC spokesperson contested that claim to the Caller, saying the company instead paid significantly less as part of a severance package.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

The woman reportedly complained to CNBC executives that Chris Matthews would make inappropriate comments and jokes in front of fellow colleagues. An MSNBC spokesman said Matthews’ comments were meant to be taken as jokes, not propositions; he was formally reprimanded, reported Athey.

The woman received a “separation-related” compensation:

NBC declined to comment on whether the employee left because of Matthews or whether this was the only claim in Matthews’ history at the company.

Matthews has been caught in the past getting tingles from various women (and one Barack Obama). In May 2016 Chris Matthews was recorded on a hot mic ogling at Melania Trump during a Trump campaign event.

Politico reported at the time (Video below)…