NBC fires Matt Lauer for…you guessed it, “sexual misconduct”

Another one bites the dust. Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Kevin Spacey, John Conyers, Louis C.K., Ben Affleck, Mark Halperin, Al Franken, and the list goes on, and is sure to grow…

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Savannah Guthrie made the shocking announcement at the top of the “Today” show.

“We are devastated,” Guthrie proclaimed.

According to CNN, a New York Times source said the woman alleged that the inappropriate behavior occurred while Lauer was in Russia covering the Winter Olympics in 2014.

Will Lauer now blame the whole thing on Russia?

US President Trump jumped on the news, with this tweet…

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

According to the New York Times, a memo from the president of NBC News stated the detailed complaint from the woman was a clear violation of the company’s standards.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” Andrew Lack, the NBC News president, said in the memo. He said the allegation against Mr. Lauer “represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

WATCH: Here are TODAY’s headlines on this Wednesday morning pic.twitter.com/opzA3IcYmP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer, 59, was named a co-anchor of “Today” in January 1997. He co-anchored NBC’s coverage of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and other historic news events.

His contract calls for him to be paid tens of millions a year, and runs through 2018.

