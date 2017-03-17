NBC executive Andrew Lack and Matt Lauer involved in Access Hollywood leak aimed at destroying Trump

Andrew Lack and Matt Lauer are NBC executives who are pushing the “Russian election meddling” full tilt, regardless of the fact that no evidence exists to prove the accusations.

The evidence that does exists as to who meddled in US elections points directly to NBC, and its failed effort to dismantle the Trump campaign, and get Hillary Clinton elected.

Fox News makes a compelling case for NBC’s election meddling, revolving around the leaked Access Hollywood tape.

That tape belonged to NBC, it was shot by NBC cameramen for an NBC show on NBC property. So, how did it wind up in the hands of “The Washington Post” which broke the story? How, in other words, did valuable intellectual property from one news organization end up benefitting a competitor. Intentionally. That is the short answer.

Fox News has revealed that according to sources at NBC, “The Access Hollywood” tape was leaked to “The Washington Post” with the full knowledge of NBC top executives and news personalities.

This would include news edition head Andrew Lack and news host Matt Lauer.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reports…