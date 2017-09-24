in Latest, News

NBA stars declare war on Trump. Trump fires back at NBA stars.

Millionaire NBA athletes infected with the identity politics virus.

Identity politics pollutes and destroys everything it touches…and professional sports is no exception.

Golden State NBA star Stephen Curry got political this weekend, discussing his Championship team’s impending visit to White House…

“I don’t want to go! Hopefully that will inspire some change”

Via The Gateway Pundit

President Trump then revoked Golden State’s Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House on Saturday morning causing a chain reaction of fury from liberals and other athletes.

The great basketball player Curry has expressed concerns about going to the White House since winning the NBA Championship.

Golden State Warriors released a statement Saturday afternoon rejecting the White House invitation in its entirety…

President Donald Trump tweeted this morning…

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!

Hillary Clinton surrogate, NBA star LeBron James called President Trump a ‘bum’ in response to Trump’s Golden State tweet…

Finally, US President Trump fired back in response to liberal looney NFL and NBA stars…

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…”

“…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

What do you think?

