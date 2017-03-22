This Democrat lawmaker believes nazis are infiltrating US law enforcement, as Maryland rape crime shocks community

A 14-year-old Maryland girl was gang-raped by two older teens, one of whom is an illegal immigrant.
Fox New’s Tucker Carlson interviews a Baltimore councilman who wants to make law enforcement kinder and gentler, as a Maryland community tries to make sense of a horrific crime against a young, 14 year old student.
Tucker Carlson opens the segment…
“This is insanity of course. This is the sign of a sick nation at war with itself.”
A strong country enforces its laws and protects its citizens, that’s job one.”
The Baltimore City Councilman, however, does not seem to agree with Carlson’s logic, preferring to focus on the “nazi” elements that have overtaken the federal law enforcement agency.
The liberal left is hoping for this story to simply go away. Fox News is one of the few mainstream media channels focusing on this specific crime, and its connection to America’s immigration and sanctuary city debate.
Two students raped another student in a bathroom stall at a Maryland high school Thursday, Montgomery County Police said.
Henry E. Sanchez, 18, and Jose O. Montano, 17, approached a 14-year-old girl in a hallway at Rockville High School during school hours and asked her to walk with them, police said.
Montano asked her for sex, and after she refused, he and Sanchez forced her into a boy’s bathroom where they both raped her and sodomized her, police said.
The victim reported the rape to school staff, which contacted police.
Sanchez admitted to having sex with the victim, according to court documents.
Investigators arrested Montano and Sanchez on school property. They are charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual assault. Montano is charged as an adult.
“These are very serious allegations carrying a life sentence,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office spokesman Ramon Korionoff said. “The potential of life in prison would be available as we prosecute these individuals.”
According to court documents, Sanchez also has an immigration case that’s been pending since August.