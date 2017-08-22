NATO stands behind Trump and his Afghanistan “new strategy” (Video)

NATO welcomes POTUS Donald Trump’s “conditions-based” strategy in Afghanistan.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, in a statement on the organization’s website…

“I welcome President Trump’s new, conditions-based approach to Afghanistan and the region.”

During an Afghanistan “new strategy” speech delivered yesterday, US President Trump said that the United States will cooperate with Afghanistan as long as Kabul seeks to progress, however, the US help will not be endless.

I welcome POTUS @realDonaldTrump‘s new approach to Afghanistan & region. NATO remains fully committed. My statement: https://t.co/5fKMoids5q — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) August 22, 2017

During his speech, Trump was crystal clear in expressing his confidence that NATO will do exactly what it is told to do, with regards to Afghanistan military support and funding…

We will ask our NATO allies and global partners to support our new strategy, with additional troop and funding increases in line with our own. We are confident they will. Since taking office, I have made clear that our allies and partners must contribute much more money to our collective defense, and they have done so.

Sputnik News reports…