Nancy Pelosi triggered by Trump's failure to scold Russia (Meme)

Pelosi asked during a press conference on Wednesday….
“President Trump is completely silent about Russia’s ongoing assault on our democracy and his administration’s outrageous refusal to impose sanctions. What’s that about? What is that about?”
“What do the Russians have on him politically, personally, financially that he would ignore his responsibility in that regard?”
