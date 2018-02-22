in Latest, News, Video

Nancy Pelosi offers innovative and cost effective border wall solution (Video)

Why didn’t Trump think of this immigration solution?

Nancy Pelosi’s border security solution to rival and replace POTUS Trump’s “Wall”…

“Mowing the grass” near the US – Mexico border.

It’s brilliant, out of the box thinking from the top Democrat.

For only a few bucks an hour, which can be paid to students looking to earn some pocket money, the US border can be secured by freshly cut grass, which will act as a solid deterrent to any illegals looking to cross into the USA.

The logic is simple…”Keep off the lawn” signs on the border will impeded the migration flow between Mexico and the United States.

