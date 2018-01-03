Mysterious California “Sanctuary State” sign pops up on highway

Article first appeared on RPT…
Some people thought it was a photoshop prank.
It was not. Take a look for yourself…
The #SanctuaryState sign on the 15 leaving Vegas, some tried to say it was Photoshop.
Will they say the same about this one on the 95? #KateSteinle pic.twitter.com/8ZKnDBtMXt
— TheFaction (@TheFaction1776) January 2, 2018
This is for the haters who said this was Photoshopped.
Happy Belated Xmas to triggered SJW’s & Libs!
Leave MS13 alone!! pic.twitter.com/grDK6rBKMY
— TheFaction (@TheFaction1776) January 2, 2018
Anonymous street artists appear to have weighed in on California’s recent “Sanctuary State” status, with a highway message reading: “Official Sanctuary State – Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome – Democrats Need The Votes!”
The signs were put up north of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Primm, Nevada and on Highway 95 in California.
It is unclear who created the sign, but here are some more photos from Highway 95…
