The truth about Trump's air strike on Syria.

Trump is surrounded by neocons and warmongers.

Trump has emboldened ISIS to now attack a Christian town in Syria.

T-Rex Tillerson is now calling for Assad to go.

What can’t be denied…“destabilizing secular regimes in the Middle East has always proven to be disastrous.”

Moreover…Watson states that this is now about regime change and more strikes from the US are coming.