MUST SEE video explains the entire “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking lie

Yesterday The Duran reported that the New York Times was finally forced to admit that the “17 US intelligence agencies” narrative is completely made up fake news.

The “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking narrative was the core foundation for which the entire Trump-Russia collusion/cooperation/connection was built upon.

New York Times finally admits that the 17-intelligence agencies Russian hacking narrative was a complete falsehood! https://t.co/Z2Pm19X9rQ pic.twitter.com/mVNpAkRnzx — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) June 29, 2017

Stefan Molyneux opens the below video with the song lyrics, “When the walls come crumbling down”, as the political analyst comprehensively explains the bullsh**t lie Hillary Clinton and her mainstream media cronies feed the world so as to sabotage Trump’s presidency, at the risk of war with Russia.

It is a must watch, must share video which puts yet another US Deeep State lie to bed…

As a reminder as to how stupid the “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking narrative…

The FBI did not even get access to the DNC servers. It relied upon data provided by private security firm CrowdStrike, who had to walk back their audit conclusions on the hacks.

Below is a complete list of the 16 intelligence agencies in the US Intelligence Community, headed by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), whose statutory leadership is exercised through the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), who under the Obama White House was James R. Clapper…making 17 total agencies.

Why the list?

Because we are certain that the Coast Guard Intelligence Agency, Marine Corps Intelligence Agency, and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency are authorities when it comes to US election hacking, and thus should be trusted when they sign off to being “highly confident” of Russian election meddling.

The 16 members of the IC are: