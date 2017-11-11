Mueller witch hunt goes after people who have met with Julian Assange

Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s pre-election meeting with Gen. Michael Flynn is being probed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as is Rohrabacher’s meeting with Julian Assange…which resulted in the US Congressman saying with complete confidence that Julian Assange “has absolute proof” Russia did not meddle in US elections.

NBC News reports…

Investigators for Special Counsel Robert Mueller are questioning witnesses about an alleged September 2016 meeting between Mike Flynn, who later briefly served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a staunch advocate of policies that would help Russia, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told NBC News. The meeting allegedly took place in Washington the evening of Sept. 20, while Flynn was working as an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign. It was arranged by his lobbying firm, the Flynn Intel Group. Also in attendance were Flynn’s business partners, Bijan Kian and Brian McCauley, and Flynn’s son, Michael G. Flynn, who worked closely with his father, the sources said. Mueller is reviewing emails sent from Flynn Intel Group to Rohrabacher’s congressional staff thanking them for the meeting, according to one of the sources, as part of his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Rohrabacher met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over the summer at the Ecuadorian embassy in London to discuss a possible deal with the United States.

Dailly Caller reports…

Charles Johnson, a conservative journalist, told TheDC that he arranged the meeting for Assange because the WikiLeaks chief wants to strike a deal with the U.S. so he can stop living in asylum. Rohrabacher’s spokesman Ken Grubbs told TheDC, “I can confirm that the meeting happened” and said that Johnson was in the meeting. Johnson said that he arranged for the meeting to happen and that Rohrabacher would be the envoy in charge of bringing back a deal to the Trump White House. Assange has taken asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy since August 2012 after facing sexual assault charges in Sweden. CNN reported in April that the Justice Department wants to press charges against Assange for helping Edward Snowden, a former NSA analyst, release thousands of classified documents.

Via The Gateway Pundit…