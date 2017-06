Jimmy Dore uses an archived MSNBC video with host Dylan Jason Ratigan, telling the panel that “Saudi Arabia is funding terrorists” and the United States funds Saudi Arabia, to confirm recent evidence at mainstream media corruption and propensity for reporting fake news, as their patrons (like Saudi Arabia) order them to do.

You can hear laughter ensue from the panel after Ratigan makes the statement about Saudi Arabia.

Dylan Ratigan was the former host of MSNBC’s The Dylan Ratigan Show