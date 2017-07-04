MOSCOW: President Putin awards Chinese President Xi top honour

The increasingly close alliance between China and Russia has been strengthened as Russian President Vladimir Putin give Russia’s highest honour to China’s President Xi Jinping. The Chinese President has received the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle from his Russian counterpart as a sign of the enduring friendship between the two Presidents and the Russian and Chinese people.

President Xi is currently in Russia where he is set to complete a series of trade and commercial deals said to be worth $10 billion.

According to an official statement from Russia,

“Vladimir Putin signed a Decree ‘On awarding the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called to Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.’ The award was conferred for outstanding merits in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Russia and the People’s Republic of China”.

READ MORE: President Putin and Xi’s meeting in Moscow is far more important than the G20