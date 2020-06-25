More Music For The Lockdown

Life Motion is a creation of the Intelligent Music Project, album number 5 in the series. The brainchild of the multi-talented Bulgarian medical doctor Milen Vrabevsk, it features musicians who have performed with some of the world’s biggest rock bands including John Payne – lead vocalist and bass player with Asia, 1991-2006, and Ronnie Romero who fronted Rainbow when Ritchie Blackmore revived it for a second time in 2015.

The current offering which can be downloaded from this page, features an eclectic mix of 12 recordings kicking off with A Kind Of New Life, an uptempo commercial number. This is followed by Don’t Let Them Win, another uptempo track. Track 11, Rising, begins unusually with a drum solo. The Final Act is track 8 rather than track 12, and is rather subdued, with a pleasing mixture of acoustic and electric guitars. The final track is actually The Things In Your Mind, clearly philosophical.

If this release isn’t to your like, check out some of the other music produced by Intelligent Music Project which includes the fantasy rock musical Azure Square. And their PR agency.

