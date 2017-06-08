EVIDENCE: Western media lives in its own bubble (VIDEO)

The Duran’s Peter Lavelle discusses what he saw at this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Western media’s panicked response to Vladimir Putin’s interview with Megyn Kelly.
Putin talks NATO: "If you're not intending to attack anybody, why increase your military spending?"
