Montenegro became 29th NATO member, and first country bombed by NATO to enter NATO

Montenegro became the 29th member of NATO on Monday and was of course praised by the United States for joining the Western military alliance, even though the people of Montenegro did not have much say in the matter as their Prime Minister Dusko Markovic all but forced the tiny balkan nation into the alliance.
Serbia which is still resisting entrance into the block is slowly being surrounded by the globalist aggressor alliance.
Montenegro has the distinction of being the first territory illegally bombed by NATO to enter NATO.
For those are not familiar with Montenegro’s PM Markovic, he was the guy Trump brushed aside in Brussels during a NATO get together last week.
After the ceremony, Markovic met U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the White House, but not President Donald Trump, officials said.
Markovic’s first encounter with Trump raised eyebrows last month, when the U.S. president pushed him aside at a NATO summit at which he demanded that allies boost defense spending to ease the burden on the United States.
Markovic told Pence that Montenegro aimed to meet the NATO target of spending 2 percent of its GDP on defense by 2024.
At the State Department, U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon praised Montenegro, saying it “should be commended … for asserting its sovereign right to choose its own alliances even in the face of concerted foreign pressure.”
“As President Trump said in his February 28th remarks to a joint session of Congress, ‘America respects the right of all nations to chart their own path,'” Shannon said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Montenegro’s accession was good for international peace and security.
“(It) sends a signal to other states that seek membership that if a country truly reforms, if it promotes democracy, strengthen the rule of law, modernizes its armed forces, and contributes to our collective defense, it too can join the alliance,” he said.