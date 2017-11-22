Modern Programs for Anonymous Access to the Network (Sponsored)

In this area, a new, but very effective, solution is the use of ExpressVPN. This modern technology is an innovative approach to the process of encrypting incoming and outgoing data from workstations and forwarding requests.

At the same time, from the user’s side, the procedure does not require any effort or special knowledge; it is enough to install a small client program on the computer and every time you visit the network run an anonymizer that can automatically enter the login and password of the account. As a result, any outbound request will be carefully encrypted, and the unique numeric IP address of the workstation will be hidden and replaced with a fake but a fully functioning one. If desired, you can specify any geographic region under which the actual location of the VPN user’s computer will be disguised.

How Does VPN Work?

The algorithm of the VPN service includes the following sequence:

The client program performs the primary procedure for encrypting outbound requests and provides the ability to select the geographic area which the real IP address of the computer will be replaced with

The request is redirected to the virtual server so that the real address of the desired site is not displayed even in the provider’s log

The service server of the company developers of specialized software cut-off VPN processes the request, encodes it and sends it to the desired web resource

All incoming content is also masked for an untranslatable sequence of alphanumeric code.

Thus, using a VPN service, you can communicate on the Internet while maintaining 100% anonymity. In addition to all the above features, the user is able to circumvent the prohibitions on visiting blocked sites owing to the vpn proxy feature.

Hence, for example, when at work, a person can visit social networks or entertainment portals. In the latter case, even the system administrator of the company will not be able to track the real movements of the employee in the network. And the data encryption code is so complex that it takes an inordinately long time and significant computing resources to hack it.

VPN – A Standard Set of Functions

Virtual private networks (VPN) are primarily designed to provide a secure Internet connection, for example, to protect your data against hackers. When using VPN, none of the outsiders can track your actions and intercept traffic. In addition, the VPN changes your IP address, and you become anonymous. But more importantly, it helps to bypass the blocking of sites! For example, using VPN, you can visit the currently blocked torrent trackers and pirated online theaters.

Usually, the companies provide such a service on a paid basis. However, you can also find some free applications on the Web that do not require absolutely any settings, and this is an important fact for not very experienced users. Thus, they have a chance to try the application and

understand if it is comfortable for them to use it. But be attentive when selecting a provider since not all of them you can trust. Check licenses and a company place of registration to ensure that they do not store the history of users’ activities on the Internet and guarantee the complete privacy of personal data.

Importance of VPN Use for Businesses

VPN is a very important element of the information system of any company. On the one hand, it ensures the collective work of all its employees on the Internet; therefore, the proxy server which it is based on must be multifunctional, user-friendly, and provide the ability to create flexible policies for the use of the global network.

On the other hand, it is the network that is “guarding” the external boundaries of the corporate information system, and it is up to him to meet and reflect all attempts to affect the local network from the Internet. Therefore, the proxy server must implement all the necessary protection mechanisms against various types of threats.

Want to advertise your product or service on The Duran? Email us at [email protected]